Fender’s new Rarities Maple Top Telecaster is a Quilty pleasure

Fender has unveiled the latest elegant electric guitar to join its Rarities line-up, the Quilt Maple Top Telecaster.

As you probably guessed, this Tele is packing a highly figured quilt maple top, finished in Blue Cloud, complete with black binding.

Other appointments include a one-piece, quartersawn European maple neck with ’60s C shape and 9.5”-radius fingerboard, plus an American Original Tele bridge with a trio of brass saddles.

Despite the contemporary look, the tones are firmly in vintage territory, courtesy of Pure Vintage ’64 Telecaster bridge and Custom Shop ’51 Nocaster neck pickups.

The Rarities Maple Top Telecaster is available now for $2,499, including vintage-style hardshell case.

This latest guitar follows the Big F’s existing Rarities models, the Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster, Flame Ash Top Stratocaster, Flame Maple Top Stratocaster and Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster.