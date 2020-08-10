Fender extends its Tone Master amp range with all-new Blonde finishes

Fender has unveiled all-new Blonde editions of two increasingly popular digital amps: the Tone Master Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb. The Tone Master series is designed, as the company says, to "create a perfect replication of the most revered tube amps in history," and now the company has taken the models an aesthetic step further.

The new editions swap out the previous N-12K neodymium speakers for Celestion NEO Creambacks, promising a "more distinctive rock 'n' roll flavor". Additionally, they include an improved reverb control, offering easier fine-tuning at lower settings.

The new editions also feature new IR cabinet simulations, captured with Shure SM57 and Sennheiser MD421 microphones.

Doing away with the virtual bright cap on its Vibrato channel, the Deluxe Reverb Blonde edition aims to provide players with more options when using distortion and overdrive pedals, too.

The Tone Master Deluxe Reverb Blonde and Twin Reverb Blonde are available from September 17, and will retail for $949.99 and $1,099.99, respectively.

This week, Fender has also launched its first Road Worn Vintera models, and a 70th Anniversary Esquire.