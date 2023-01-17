Fender harks back to the guitars of '60s garage rock with Gold Foil pickup-equipped electric and bass models

Fender has taken the wraps off its latest limited-edition lineup of electric guitars and bass guitars – a trio of models that flaunt vintage aesthetics and ‘60s-era Gold Foil pickups.

Specifically, the drop comprises a Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass, with each example arriving in a choice of two colorways. For the Telecaster, Candy Apple Burst and White Blonde is on tap, while the Jazzmaster is available in Candy Apple Burst and Shoreline Gold.

The series’ sole four-string, meanwhile, flashes either a classic Two-Color Sunburst or Sonic Blue finish.

As per Fender, each model seeks to hark back to the garage rock bands of the ‘60s, and pays homage to the guitars they played. To do so, Fender has drafted in Gold Foil pickups for both their “distinctive midrange bite” and unique cosmetic flair that can be attributed to artists of their selected era.

While the two electrics come fitted with Gold Foil mini-humbuckers – along with their own range of model-specific controls – the Jazz Bass offers a Gold Foil single-coil, which is at the mercy of master volume and tone knobs.

Build-wise, both the electrics feature mahogany bodies and maple necks, as well ebony fingerboards – the Jazzmaster’s is bound and has a 9.5” radius, while the Telecaster has a 12” radius – and a ‘60s C neck profile.

Other universal appointments include a 25.5” scale length and 21 frets, though the Tele opts for Medium Jumbo whereas its offset sibling sports Narrow Tall alternatives.

That’s where the relative similarities end for the six-strings. Diving deeper into the Jazzmaster, it features three of the above Gold Foil mini-humbuckers, which are wired to a Jaguar-esque control circuit that features on/off switches for each pickup.

Elsewhere, it’s also got master knobs for volume and tone, and features a hardware department boasting a Bigsby B50 vibrato alongside a Jazzmaster bridge with Mustang saddles.

The Tele, meanwhile, is closer to a conventional Fender single-cut, and offers two Gold Foils controllable via master volume and tone knobs and a three-way pickup selector. Other notable features exclusive to this model include the Three-Saddle Custom “Cut-Off” Vintage-Style Tele Bridge with Brass Saddles and white pearloid dot inlays.

Capping off the collection, the Jazz Bass sports an alder body, maple neck and 9.5”-radius ebony fingerboard, which in turn is adorned with 20 Medium Jumbo frets and white pearloid dot inlays.

The 34”-scale four-string also comes equipped with vintage-style Lollipop tuners, a four-saddle bridge and – as mentioned above – a sole Gold Foil single-coil.

In terms of price, the Jazzmaster and Telecaster are currently listed on retailers for $1,399 and $1,199, respectively, while the Jazz Bass looks to carry a price tag of $1,299.

