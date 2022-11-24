Fender and Guitar Center team up for exclusive American Ultra models that flash their tastiest collaborative finish yet – Umbra Burst

Almost exactly a year ago today, Fender joined forces with Guitar Center to unveil a range of exclusive new-look American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster models, which flashed a neat Denim finish.

Now, just in time for Guitar Center's Black Friday deals, the pair have reignited their relationship for some more limited-edition electric guitars and bass guitars, which come equipped with arguably their best collaborative colorway to date: Umbra Burst.

Just like their 2021 predecessors, the cosmetically enhanced American Ultra models stay true to the lineup’s DNA, offering most of the same specs that received such glowing reviews from Guitar World last year.

However, the aesthetic department has been the recipient of a significant overhaul, with each model arriving with an Umbra Burst-equipped flame top and black-finished headstock. The guitars also flash ebony fingerboards, which feature in place of the American Ultra’s usual rosewood alternative.

Specifically, the new-look lineup is made up of a conventional Stratocaster, an HSS-configured version, a Telecaster and a Precision Bass.

Unsurprisingly, the Strats share identical spec sheets, save the presence of an Ultra Double Tap humbucker in the bridge position, which lines up alongside the HSS model’s two Ultra Noiseless Hot middle and neck single-coils. For the orthodox Strat, three of the Ultra Noiseless Hot pickups make the cut.

Build-wise, the Strats pack ash or alder bodies, as well as a Modern D-profile maple neck that comes topped with a 10”-14” compound radius ebony fingerboard. Both 25.5”-scale six-strings also boast sculpted rear body contours, 22 medium jumbo frets and bone nuts.

Other notable appointments include two-point Fulcrum tremolos, sealed locking tuners and a control layout that offers a five way switch, the usual trio of parameter knobs and the American Ultra S-1 toggle that adds the neck pickup to any position.

In terms of price, the HSS Umbra Burst model is available now for $2,849, with the standard Strat weighing in at $2,799.

As for the Tele, the suave single-cut features a pair of Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, a 10”-14” compound radius ebony fingerboard, Modern D-profile maple neck and a bone nut.

Naturally, it’s got a handful of model-specific specs, such as a three-way switch, volume and tone knobs, and a fixed bridge system.

The Tele carries a price tag of $2,799 and is available now.

Joining the three electric guitars is a newly finished Precision Bass – a nice addition to the range, given last year’s Denim expansion pack neglected bassists altogether.

Once again, it’s business as usual for the bass, which features the Umbra Burst finish, an ebony fingerboard and a Modern D-profile neck. Other specs include Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, vintage paddle tuners and a bone nut.

Like the Tele and SSS-configured Strat, the P Bass is available now for $2,799.

