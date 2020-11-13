Fender launches all-new feature-packed line of acoustic guitar amps

Fender has officially launched three new feature-packed acoustic guitar amps as part of its 2020 line-up: the Acoustic Junior, Acoustic Junior Go and Acoustic SFX II.

The new models are constructed with both performance and portability in mind – each amp weighs only 15lbs, 17lbs and 22lbs, respectively. The Acoustic Junior Go even includes a rechargeable battery for up to 5 hours of playing time at full volume, and up to 12 hours at a moderate volume.

(Image credit: Fender)

Each amp is fitted with Bluetooth for wireless streaming of backing tracks, as well as an onboard 60-second looper.

All three amps offer eight studio-quality effects, and the SFX II – which packs an 8” speaker, 6” side-firing SFX speaker, and compression tweeter – is enhanced by Stereo Field Expansion, meaning the stereo dimension is felt anywhere in the room in which the amp is played.

(Image credit: Fender)

Other features shared by the amps include two XLR outputs, a headphone output, an auxiliary input for external audio, a USB jack for audio recording and an optional four-button footswitch.

The Acoustic Junior, Acoustic Junior Go and Acoustic SFX II are available now for $379.99, $499.99 and $599.99, respectively.

Head over to Fender for more info.