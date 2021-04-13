Fender releases eye-popping, high-spec Squier Contemporary Series

After unveiling the models in January, Fender has now officially launched five new Squier Contemporary electric guitars: the Stratocaster Special, Stratocaster Special HT, Stratocaster HH FR, Telecaster RH and Jaguar HH ST.

Each new Squier Contemporary guitar features modern-voiced Squier SQR pickups – with varying configurations model to model – a roasted maple neck, sculpted neck heel, and painted headstock with a chrome logo.

Image 1 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special Sky Burst Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT Sunset Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT Pearl White (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR Shell Pink Pearl (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 6 Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR Gunmetal Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Fender)

Talking specifics in terms of pickups, the Stratocaster Special and Stratocaster Special HT each boast a triple alnico single-coil setup, while the Stratocaster HH FR and Jaguar HH ST are equipped, as you'd expect from the name, with dual humbuckers. Both the Strat HH FR and Jaguar HH ST feature coil-tap switching.

The Telecaster RH sports a slightly more noteworthy configuration, with an SQR rail humbucker in the bridge position and an Atomic humbucker in the neck.

Image 1 of 3 Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH Pearl White (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH Shoreline Gold (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH Gunmetal Metallic (Image credit: Fender)

Bridge-wise, the Strat Special is equipped with a 2-point tremolo system; the Strat Special HT features a string-through body hardtail bridge; the Strat HH FR dons a double-locking Floyd Rose trem; the Tele RH boasts a six-saddle hardtail bridge; and the Jaguar HH ST is fitted with an Adjusto-Matic bridge.

Image 1 of 2 Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST Shoreline Gold (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST Sky Burst Metallic (Image credit: Fender)

Prices and finishes for each of the new models are as follows:

Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special – $429.99, available in Black and Sky Burst Metallic

Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT – $429.99, available in Pearl White and Sunset Metallic

Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR – $449.99, available in Shell Pink Pearl and Gunmetal Metallic

Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH – $429.99, available in Pearl White, Shoreline Gold and Gunmetal Metallic

Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST – $449.99, available in Sky Burst Metallic and Shoreline Gold

The new Squier Contemporary models are available from April 2021. For more information, head to Fender, and be sure to check out our coverage of all the new Fender releases.