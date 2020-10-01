Fender reveals first info on Tash Sultana’s head-turning signature Stratocaster

Fender has been on a signature guitar roll of late, offering up eye-catching new models for Kenny Wayne Shepherd and H.E.R., and now GW fave and looping pioneer Tash Sultana is the latest recipient of a signature Stratocaster.
Sultana’s made-in-Mexico model makes a statement with its Transparent Cherry-finished alder body, pearloid pickguard, matching headstock and gold hardware, but it’s got some versatile sonic tricks onboard, too.
The HSS pickup configuration is composed of a DoubleTap humbucker – coil-splittable via a push/pull tone knob – as well as two Yosemite single coils, as seen in Fender’s American Performer series. The tone controls adjust the neck/middle and bridge pickups respectively.
Other specs include a deep C-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius, 22 medium jumbo frets and a vintage-style Synchronized tremolo.
Signature touches include a custom ‘skull’ neckplate, as well as Sultana’s signature on the rear of the headstock.
The Tash Sultana Stratocaster will be available later this year for $1,099, including gigbag.
See Fender for more info, and stay tuned to GW for the full lowdown very soon…