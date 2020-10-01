Fender reveals first info on Tash Sultana’s head-turning signature Stratocaster

Fender has been on a signature guitar roll of late, offering up eye-catching new models for Kenny Wayne Shepherd and H.E.R., and now GW fave and looping pioneer Tash Sultana is the latest recipient of a signature Stratocaster.

Sultana’s made-in-Mexico model makes a statement with its Transparent Cherry-finished alder body, pearloid pickguard, matching headstock and gold hardware, but it’s got some versatile sonic tricks onboard, too.

(Image credit: Fender)

The HSS pickup configuration is composed of a DoubleTap humbucker – coil-splittable via a push/pull tone knob – as well as two Yosemite single coils, as seen in Fender’s American Performer series. The tone controls adjust the neck/middle and bridge pickups respectively.

Other specs include a deep C-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius, 22 medium jumbo frets and a vintage-style Synchronized tremolo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Signature touches include a custom ‘skull’ neckplate, as well as Sultana’s signature on the rear of the headstock.

The Tash Sultana Stratocaster will be available later this year for $1,099, including gigbag.

See Fender for more info, and stay tuned to GW for the full lowdown very soon…