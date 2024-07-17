“A tribute to the creative soul of the Stratocaster”: Fender debuts the perfect summer accessory – Strat sunglasses

Available in both Black and Surf Green, it’s easier than ever to keep your eyes on your guitar
(Image credit: Fender / Knockaround)
Fender is continuing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the humble Stratocaster with the release of commemorative sunglasses, made in partnership with California brand, Knockaround.
We’ve seen all-star jams and Custom Shop drops as the firm celebrates seven decades of the Strat, but now it’s time for the year-long party to offer something different.
Available in standard and prescription formats, the glasses are “a tribute to the creative soul of the Stratocaster.”
According to Knockaround, the Black and Surf Green designs “echo the iconic colors of the iconic guitars”, while their sleek lines and curves emulate the Strat’s “timeless body”.
They're designed to be robust too, making them viable for the beach and the stage in equal measure, thanks to impact-resistant lenses and sturdy frames.
Their polarized Smoke lenses are FDA-compliant and provide full UV400 protection.
It’s hard not to notice the maple and rosewood fretboard designs that span across the wood grain arms of these sunglasses – a less-than-subtle touch that may divide opinion. But it leaves you in no doubt about its inspiration.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Luthier aesthetics are continued with silver hardware and the Fender logo, which is etched on the lens.
The range consists of Fort Knocks and Fort Knocks Rx models, with the latter FSA and HSA eligible. The two colors are available across both ranges.
Each pair also comes with a soft carry case featuring a Fender amp design. The Fort Knocks models also come with a hard case for added protection.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.