“A tribute to the creative soul of the Stratocaster”: Fender debuts the perfect summer accessory – Strat sunglasses

Fender is continuing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the humble Stratocaster with the release of commemorative sunglasses, made in partnership with California brand, Knockaround.

We’ve seen all-star jams and Custom Shop drops as the firm celebrates seven decades of the Strat, but now it’s time for the year-long party to offer something different.

Available in standard and prescription formats, the glasses are “a tribute to the creative soul of the Stratocaster.”

According to Knockaround, the Black and Surf Green designs “echo the iconic colors of the iconic guitars”, while their sleek lines and curves emulate the Strat’s “timeless body”.

They're designed to be robust too, making them viable for the beach and the stage in equal measure, thanks to impact-resistant lenses and sturdy frames.

Their polarized Smoke lenses are FDA-compliant and provide full UV400 protection.

It’s hard not to notice the maple and rosewood fretboard designs that span across the wood grain arms of these sunglasses – a less-than-subtle touch that may divide opinion. But it leaves you in no doubt about its inspiration.

(Image credit: Fender / Knockaround)

Luthier aesthetics are continued with silver hardware and the Fender logo, which is etched on the lens.

The range consists of Fort Knocks and Fort Knocks Rx models, with the latter FSA and HSA eligible. The two colors are available across both ranges.

(Image credit: Fender / Knockaround)

Each pair also comes with a soft carry case featuring a Fender amp design. The Fort Knocks models also come with a hard case for added protection.

File the release in the soon-to-be-bulging 'Fender Fashion' folder. The glasses follow in the wake of a Brixton hat with built-in pick holders and snow goggles.

The Fender x Knockaround sunglasses start at $45.

Head to Knockaround to cast a glance at these celebratory shades.