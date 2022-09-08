Fender expands its Tone Master amp arsenal with digital modeling Princeton Reverb combo

Fender has announced the latest addition to its Tone Master range of modeling amps: the Tone Master Princeton Reverb combo, which aims to cram the iconic amp’s vintage tones into a digital, lightweight package.

First debuted in 2019, the Tone Master range set its sights on bringing together traditional tube tones and modern modeling technology, vowing to deliver classic Fender sounds at a fraction of the weight and with some contemporary features to boot.

Though Fender has remained tight-lipped on its latest offering, the Tone Master Princeton Reverb has made its way onto the website of UK retailer Andertons (opens in new tab), which has also posted a demo video of the new digital modeling combo.

Using Fender’s Tone Master technology, the new Princeton Reverb promises to be a like-for-like tonal recreation of its ancestral tube-loaded alternative, and ditches the tubes in favor of DSP modeling.

To achieve this goal, an identical control layout is utilized, featuring two instrument inputs and parameters for Volume, Treble and Bass, as well as onboard Reverb and Tremolo effects dictated by Speed and Intensity controls.

The effects can also be toggled via a separate Fender footswitch, which – according to Andertons – comes with the Tone Master Princeton Combo.

Under the hood, though, it’s a completely different beast. The DSP modeling process is aided by a 10” Jensen C10R speaker, as well as a rear panel output selector that flicks between full power and five additional attenuated settings.

It's worth noting the Jensen speaker used features a heavier ceramic magnet, as opposed to the neodymium magnets found in existing Tone Master amp speakers.

The rear also has room for a balanced XLR line output and Cab Sim switch, which has two IR cabinet simulations options and works alongside a ground switch and balanced line output.

Elsewhere, there’s a USB port for firmware upgrades and a power jewel light that illuminates in different colors depending on if the amp is in normal operation, warm-up or mute/silent mode.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender via Andertons ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender via Andertons ) Image 1 of 2

Of course, part of the appeal of the Tone Master range is its ability to shed some serious weight from the originals, and the new Princeton Reverb is no exception to the rule: with a shipping weight of 23.5lbs, it arrives around 10lbs lighter than its predecessor.

Not only is it said to be a perfect tonal recreation of the original, it also looks the part as well. The molded handle with nickel-plated caps is joined by a black chassis and silver grille, as well as the original Princeton logo.

The Princeton Reverb combo joins Fender’s growing Tone Master lineup, which so far includes the Super Reverb, Twin Reverb and Deluxe Reverb.

The Tone Master Princeton Reverb isn't up on Fender's official website (opens in new tab) quite yet, but it will probably be up soon, so head that way for more information.

It's been a busy week for Fender, after the brand unveiled a refreshed Aerodyne Special series of Stratocaster, Telecaster and bass guitar models.