Fender unveils first-ever Custom Shop Meteora

When Fender’s Meteora first broke cover back in January 2018, it turned a lot of heads - not just because of its radical offset design, but also because it was a brand-new electric guitar body shape for Fender. And that outline looks to be gaining in popularity, as Fender unveils its first-ever Custom Shop Meteora.

This retro-future-vibed instrument was Master Built by Principal Master Builder Ron Thorn. Master Built instruments are the highest-end guitars to come out of the Custom Shop, showcasing the skills of Fender’s top luthiers.

(Image credit: Fender)

For his take on the Meteora, Thorn spec’d an ash body in Closet Classic White Blonde lacquer finish, complemented by a quartersawn maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

That neck features a ’60s C carve profile, bone nut and American Pro tuners, while the fingerboard comes fitted with pearloid block inlays, a 9.5” radius and 6105 frets.

As opposed to previous Meteoras’ Tele or dual-humbucker pickup configurations, this Master Built offering leans more towards vintage, Gretsch-esque tones, courtesy of TV Jones Classic and Classic Plus pickups.

(Image credit: Fender)

So far, the Meteora has only been available as a limited-edition offering in Fender’s Alternate Reality and Parallel Universe line-ups, but could this Master Built seal of approval see its instatement as a full-time production model? We can only hope.

In the meantime, if you’re keen to pick up this particular example, it’s available over at Canada’s Lauzon Music for $10,999 CAD (approx $8,000).