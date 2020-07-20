Fender unveils first-ever Custom Shop Meteora

When Fender’s Meteora first broke cover back in January 2018, it turned a lot of heads - not just because of its radical offset design, but also because it was a brand-new electric guitar body shape for Fender. And that outline looks to be gaining in popularity, as Fender unveils its first-ever Custom Shop Meteora.
This retro-future-vibed instrument was Master Built by Principal Master Builder Ron Thorn. Master Built instruments are the highest-end guitars to come out of the Custom Shop, showcasing the skills of Fender’s top luthiers.
For his take on the Meteora, Thorn spec’d an ash body in Closet Classic White Blonde lacquer finish, complemented by a quartersawn maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.
That neck features a ’60s C carve profile, bone nut and American Pro tuners, while the fingerboard comes fitted with pearloid block inlays, a 9.5” radius and 6105 frets.
As opposed to previous Meteoras’ Tele or dual-humbucker pickup configurations, this Master Built offering leans more towards vintage, Gretsch-esque tones, courtesy of TV Jones Classic and Classic Plus pickups.
So far, the Meteora has only been available as a limited-edition offering in Fender’s Alternate Reality and Parallel Universe line-ups, but could this Master Built seal of approval see its instatement as a full-time production model? We can only hope.
In the meantime, if you’re keen to pick up this particular example, it’s available over at Canada’s Lauzon Music for $10,999 CAD (approx $8,000).