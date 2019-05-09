Fender Unveils New Alternate Reality Meteora HH

Fender has released the new Meteora HH, the latest addition to its Alternate Reality series of guitars.

The offset-body design was first unveiled in November 2018 in a Tele-style dual-single-coil configuration as part of the Parallel Universe series. The new HH iteration, however, is designed to “roar onstage,” with a pair of Player Series Alnico 2 humbuckers.

The pickups are controlled via two volume knobs, a push-pull tone control that allows the player to split the humbuckers into single coils and a three-way toggle switch. Other features include an alder body, "Modern C” shape maple neck, pau ferro fingerboard and an Adjusto-matic bridge with string-through-body holes.

Fender's Alternate Reality Series is a limited-edition run of models where "multiple Fender design clues are mixed and matched within a single instrument." Previously, the company introduced the the Powercaster and the Sixty-Six to the collection.

The Alternate Reality Meteora HH is available in Candy Apple Red, Lake Placid Blue and Surf Green for $999.99.

