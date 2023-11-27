Quick! Fender is offering 30% off ALL Vintera guitars and basses, saving up to $350 – but only while stocks last

The Vintera series is one of Fender’s most enduringly popular collections of electric guitars and bass guitars, and for good reason: its commitment to blending period-correct looks and specs with modern build quality make it the perfect gateway for those looking to channel some iconic Fender flair without spending auction amounts. With that in mind, you’ll be pleased to hear Fender has strapped a series-wide 30% discount to all of its Vintera instruments.

The Big F has really amped up its saving efforts over the past few hours, and is now solely responsible for some of the biggest Cyber Monday guitar deals of the year so far. Its 30% price drop on all Vintera models is perhaps the cream of the crop, reducing the prices of a huge range of Stratocaster, Telecasters, Jaguars, Jazzmasters, Mustangs and basses.

It’s a pretty comprehensive deal, so of course there's a caveat: this will only run while stocks last, so we'd recommend acting quickly if you see something you like the look of.

And trust us when we say, there's a lot to like about this bunch of Vinteras. If I had to pick my personal favorites, though, the Vintera ‘60s Mustang in 3-Color Sunburst reduced from $1,100 to $770 would probably top the list, closely followed by the Sea Foam Green Vintera ‘50s Stratocaster, which is also available for $770.

Traditional Tele fans will also be pleased to hear the endlessly classy Vintera ‘50s Telecaster is now available for $770, and offset fiends can rejoice at the news that the Vintera ‘60s Jaguar has also been slashed from $1,249 to $874. As for bassists, thee's a Vintera '70s Jazz Bass now for $875 and an enticing Vintera '60s Mustang bass for $805.

Notably, the flagship Vintera range is on its way out, soon to be completely replaced by the recently unveiled Vintera II line. While on paper the ‘II’ demarcation sounds like the new instruments are a considerable upgrade on their predecessors, that’s simply not true.

Instead, the original Vintera models are noted for their premium build quality, classic era vibe and famed Fender tones – the same three talking points that Fender has used for the sophomore Vintera series. To that end, you can expect Vintera and Vintera II variants of the same model to be very, very similar indeed – if not entirely identical.

The only real discernible difference worth noting is that the new models flash genuine rosewood rather than the pau ferro fretboards of the original Vinteras, but apart from that you’re investing in the same top notch instruments that aim to deliver the same playing experiences.

You can expect an original fingerboard radius – 7.25” all round – as well as alder bodies, vintage-style hardware and low-output pickups. Other notable playing appointments include 'Soft V' or 'Thin C' profile necks.

Oh, and we should mention the finishes on offer, because there are some absolute stunners knocking about. Sea Foam Green, Daphne Blue, 3-Color Sunburst and Lake Placid Blue are just some of the colorways on offer.

Like we say, this will only be available while stock lasts – and we don't expect that stock to last very long at all.

