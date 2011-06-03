Foo Fighters Premiere New Video for "Walk"

Foo Fighters have just released a new music video for their song "Walk," taken from their chart-topping new album, Wasting Light. The video debuted via MTV but can be viewed below.

Fans of the Foos' previous videos will not be disappointed, as the video contains some of the band's trademark slapstick comedy. The video features frontman Dave Grohl as he sits in gridlock L.A. traffic reading bumper stickers that say things like "Bieber Is My Co-Pilot," "Thank You President Bush" and "Coldplay."

Foo Fighters will be headlining this year's Lollapalooza festival in early August.

