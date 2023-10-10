Forget Amazon, Fender’s official shop is the place to shop today – get up to $350 off electric guitars and basses

With the launch of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, we’re going to be inundated with offers of savings and a deluge of deals for the next few days. To be honest, Amazon isn’t top of our shopping list when it comes to music gear – unless we’re looking for cheaper items like electric guitar strings or guitar picks . If you’re in the same boat as us, then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s an alternative, with huge savings of up to $350 off a range of electric guitars and bass guitars over at the official Fender shop .

If you’d rather wait until Black Friday to bag yourself a deal, then make sure to check out our Black Friday guitar deals page. We’re regularly updating it with all the early deals in the run-up to Cyber Weekend, and once the big day lands it’ll be the best place to find the biggest Black Friday savings on guitar gear.

Fender shop: Up to $350 off Aerodyne and Vintera

These two series from Fender sit at opposite ends of the spectrum, on the one hand, you have Aerodyne which is all about futuristic curves, ergonomics, and advanced hardware. On the other, the immutable classic Fender designs of the Vintera range with their legendary tones and period-correct designs. The link? Both have big money off with up to $350 off Aerodyne, and a 20% reduction on Vintera guitars.

With the recent release of Vintera II, we weren’t that surprised to see a reduction on the original Vintera guitars. With 20% off across the whole range, it’s a brilliant way to pick up a vintage-style guitar for much less. We’ve got to shout out the Vintera 60s Jazzmaster, which is down to just $959.99 from $1,199.99 to give you a huge saving of $240 .

There’s also the Fender Vintera 70s Telecaster Custom with its unique pickup configuration of a single coil in the bridge and a wide-range humbucker in the neck, now just $899.99 down from $1,129.99 . In real money that’s a $230 reduction, making it excellent value for money.

One of our personal favorite guitars has got a discount too, with the Fender Aerodyne Special Stratocaster HSS going for just $999.99 . Its RRP is $1,1329.99 so you’re saving yourself a hefty $330 on an incredible guitar. The neck is one of the fastest from Fender we’ve ever played and it’s got a rock-solid Babicz tremolo bridge and locking tuners , making it a proper performance workhorse.