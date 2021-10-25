G&L adds Emerald Blue Metallic finishes to three Tribute range guitars

G&L has expanded the finish options for three of its core range of Tribute instruments, adding the choice of its Emerald Blue Metallic paint job to two electric guitars and a bass guitar.

The Emerald Blue Metallic finish has been available on the firm’s Option Order US-made custom builds for a while and has reportedly proven popular.

Now G&L is offering it on three instruments from its affordable Tribute range, which is manufactured in the Far East, including the LB-100 bass, ASAT Classic and Comanche.

The LB-100 boasts a Saddle Lock bridge and Alnico V split-coil pickup, the Comanche features Z-Coil hum-cancelling pickups and a Dual Fulcrum Tremolo, and the ASAT Classic features Leo Fender-designed single-coil MFD pickups.

G&L was founded by Leo Fender following his sale of his namesake company and the range represents “evolved” interpretations of his classic P-bass, Telecaster and Stratocaster designs.

G&L Tribute Series ASAT Classic Bluesboy and Deluxe Carved Top (Image credit: G&L)

The firm also recently announced it was expanding the Tribute series with two new ASAT single-cuts, the Classic Bluesboy and Deluxe Carved Top.

The Bluesboy is equipped with a G&L AS4255C alnico neck humbucker and G&L Magnetic Field Design bridge single-coil, while the Deluxe Carved Top comes with two Paul Gagon-designed humbuckers.

Head to G&L's official site for more information.