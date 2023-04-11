NAMM 2023: Gamma launches affordable, all-bases-covered collection of streamlined stompboxes

NAMM 2023: Guitar amp and effects pedal maker Gamma has introduced six stompboxes for 2023, with the all-bases-covered collection seeking to satisfy all drive, time, ambient and modulation needs.

Namely, the catalog comprises three gain pedals, a delay pedal, a reverb pedal and a chorus pedal, with each offering streamlined control layouts in an effort to provide both no-nonsense functionality and an impressive range of appropriate sounds.

They’re pretty affordable, too, with the cheapest pedals weighing in at $69 and the most expensive stompboxes only slightly pricier at $89.

Read on to find out more about each pedal.

Gamma Atlas Boosted Overdrive

(Image credit: Gamma)

In no particular order, the Atlas is all about adding tube amp-style tones to your signal chain, featuring standard Level, Tone and Drive controls, as well as a Boost switch that adds additional high-end bite by pushing low frequencies.

In practice, the Atlas promises dynamic and articulate drive tones that are responsive to an individual’s volume, tone and playing style.

The Atlas is available now for $69.

Gamma Bacchus Dynamic Driver

(Image credit: Gamma)

The Atlas is joined by another driver pedal – the Bacchus Dynamic Driver – which looks to deliver a heavier, more versatile suite of sounds that is said to range from smooth blues to full-bore distortion.

Control-wise, it features identical Level, Tone and Drive knobs, though swaps Boost for a Fat switch in an attempt to deliver even more low frequency push. Despite its heavier leanings, the Bacchus promises to retain “all the nuance of your individual playing style, guitar choice, and pickup configuration”.

The Bacchus is also available for $69.

Gamma Hades Metal Distortion

(Image credit: Gamma)

The final gain pedal of Gamma’s collection is the Hades Metal Distortion, which is the boldest of the bunch, promising “aggressive yet articulate distortion” that spans from “death-and-doom to hyper-speed shred”.

Again, it’s a fairly straightforward control layout, with the Hades offering Level and Drive knobs and a three-band EQ that comprises Bass, Middle and Treble.

Like its gain siblings, the Hades is available for $69.

Gamma Cumulus 3-Way Reverb

(Image credit: Gamma)

Moving away from the drive pedals, Gamma has also dropped the Cumulus 3-Way Reverb, which, as the name implies, offers three different reverb voices: Studio, Spring and Plate.

Each of those are at the mercy of Mix, Tone and Decay controls, though bring to the table their own distinct reverb sounds. Studio aims to emulate a “crafted studio space”, while Spring and Plate look to harness digital recreations of two classic reverb styles.

Because of this, the Cumulus is slightly more expensive at $89.

Gamma Eros Clean Chorus

(Image credit: Gamma)

The penultimate pedal is the Eros Clean Chorus – a “classic chorus effect” that aims to add character, bounce and a versatile assortment of chorus sounds by way of Level, Depth, Speed knobs.

The Eros is available for $69.

Gamma Narcissus Warm Delay

(Image credit: Gamma)

Last but not least is the Narcissus Warm Delay. Armed with a chip that promises to deliver classic bucket brigade effects and delays that get darker with each repeat, the Narcissus offers Level, Echoes and Time knobs in order to deliver a bounty of subtle, slapback, self-oscillating and spacey delays.

This one is slightly more expensive, too, listing for $89.

To find out more, head over to Gamma (opens in new tab) or Guitar Center (opens in new tab).