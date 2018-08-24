Gary Moore Tribute Album Set for Release in October

A new tribute album dedicated to legendary guitarist Gary Moore will be released on October 26 via earMUSIC. Titled Moore Blues for Gary—A Tribute to Gary Moore, the album is the brainchild of Bob Daisley (Rainbow, Ozzy Osbourne), who had played bass with Moore since the early Eighties. It features guest contributions from Steve Lukather (Toto), Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs, Deep Purple), John Sykes (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, the Dead Daisies), Jeff Watson (Night Ranger), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Eric Singer (Kiss) and more.
"In my opinion, Gary was one of the best guitarists who ever lived," Bob Daisley said in a statement. "It was an honor for me to have worked with him and to have known him so well.”
Daisley continued: "When Gary passed away in 2011, the world lost one of the all-time greats. I don't think that enough was said or done at the time to acknowledge the loss of such a great player so I took it upon myself to pay personal tribute to the man and record some new versions of his music, mostly from his blues catalog.
"I asked many members of the Gary Moore family tree, and some other great players, to contribute to the project. The response was not only encouraging but very moving. It seems that the name Gary Moore is also synonymous with the words 'respect,’ 'honor' and 'greatness.'
"I didn't set out to recreate anything that Gary had done, or to compete in any way. These arrangements and performances represent a 'hats off' to Gary and nothing more.
"Long live the memory of Robert William Gary Moore. Yes, he was another 'Bob' — something that I wasn't aware of for all of those years that I worked with him.
"I feel such gratitude towards the people who contributed to this album and I'm honored to have worked with them all."
See below for full track listing and personnel details:
01. That's Why I Play The Blues
Vocals - Jon C. Butler
Guitars - Tim Gaze
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Clayton Doley
02. The Blues Just Got Sadder
Vocals - Joe Lynn Turner
Lead Guitar - Steve Lukather
Rhythm Guitar And Slide Guitar – Tim Gaze
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Clayton Doley
03. Empty Rooms
Lead Vocal, Keyboards – Neil Carter
Bass Guitar, Harmonica, Backing Vocals – Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Guitars - Illya Szwec
Backing Vocals - Rosanna Daisley
04. Still Got The Blues (For You)
Vocals - Danny Bowes
Guitars - John Sykes
Keyboards - Don Airey
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
05. Texas Strut
Vocals - Brush Shiels
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Guitars - Tim Gaze
Drums - Rob Grosser
06. Nothing's The Same
Vocals - Glenn Hughes
Fretless Acoustic Bass – Bob Daisley
Cello - Ana Lenchantin
Guitars - Luis Maldonado
07. The Loner
Guitars - Doug Aldrich
Drums - Eric Singer
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Keyboards - Don Airey
08. Torn Inside
Vocals, Lead Guitar – Stan Webb
Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar – Bob Daisley
Drums - Darrin Mooney
Keyboards - Lachlan Doley
09. Don't Believe A Word
Vocals, Lead Guitar – Damon Johnson
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec
10. Story Of The Blues
Lead Vocal - Jon C. Butler
Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar, Backing Vocals – Bob Daisley
Lead And Rhythm Guitar – Tim Gaze
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Lachlan Doley
Backing Vocals - Rosanna Daisley
11. This One's For You
Vocals - Gus Moore
Lead Guitar - Jack Moore
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec
12. Power Of The Blues
Vocals - Joe Lynn Turner
Lead Guitar - Jeff Watson
Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar – Bob Daisley
Drums - Darrin Mooney
Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec
13. Parisienne Walkways
Guitars - Steve Morse
Vocals - Ricky Warwick
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Clayton Doley