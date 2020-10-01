Get a free, 3-month, all-access pass to Fender Play right now

We've been in COVID-mode for around 6 months now, and while the restrictions on our daily lives have been less than ideal, many of us have found the extra time spent at home to be tremendously useful in learning new skills and hobbies. This has been especially true for budding guitarists.

Online guitar tuition platform Fender Play reported that its user base grew almost fivefold in April of this year – increasing from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers. Of course, this could have been to do with the fact that the guitar giant was offering free lessons, but a growth of around 780,000 users is an impressive feat regardless, and speaks volumes about the quality of tuition available.

"But I was never made aware of Fender's free guitar lesson offering!" you might say, dejected. Well, lament no further, as the company has decided to extend its free pass to the platform until the end of the year. That's three more months of top-quality guitar lessons, at absolutely zero cost.

For those unaware, Fender Play is a complete online learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele that uses multi-genre, instructor-guided video lessons. Said videos are bite-sized and easily digestible, with the aim of allowing players of all skill levels to learn their favorite songs smoothly and quickly.

The platform's archive of video lessons is ever-growing, too, and caters to beginner, intermediate and advances players alike. You'll also find an array of jam tracks from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Sia, to name a mere few.

So what are you waiting for? Your guitar journey begins – or continues – with Fender Play.