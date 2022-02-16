Best Fender Play deals February 2022: find the biggest savings on our favorite online guitar lesson service

Fender may be a historic name in the world of guitars, but when it comes to the bold new world of online guitar lessons , they are relative newcomers. However, despite only launching in 2017, Fender Play has quickly climbed to the top of the learning platform tree, becoming one of the best options for guitar players looking to master the instrument – and luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the best Fender Play deals around.

Fender Play features designated lessons for your particular instrument of choice, be that acoustic guitar , electric guitar , ukulele or bass , and allows you to pick your current skill level. The app caters for absolute beginners through to more experienced players, with a number of skills and genres featured. So whether you want to learn the basics of strumming, conquer your scales, or show off with killer new licks, you'll find a course to help you do it.

The well-presented, bite-sized lessons employ a song-based approach, using the greatest tracks from the biggest artists to teach you the fundamental skills and techniques needed to become a well-rounded guitarist. With an ever-expanding repertoire of songs from Ed Sheeran to Billie Eilish, Metallica to Green Day, there really is something for everyone here.

Luckily, the standard price of this incredible service won't break the bank, coming in at only $14.99/£15.59 a month, but if that's a little steep you can save some money by signing up for an annual subscription, which costs $99.99/£109.19. This brings the monthly cost down to $8.33/£8.80. Not the most significant saving ever, but don't worry, we have an even better deal up our sleeves. Guitar World readers can bag 50% off an annual subscription with code guitarworld50 at checkout. That drops the yearly price down to an impressive $49.99/£54.59.

Fender Play deals: alternatives

Obviously, Fender Play isn't the only online learning platform in town. There are many more options available, and some of these alternatives may be better suited to the particular skill you are looking to perfect.

If you fancy being taught by your musical heroes, then TrueFire may well be the best option for you. With 50,000 video lessons taught by industry-leading players such as Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, Tim Pierce and Andy McKee, you can be safe in the knowledge you are learning from the very best – and better yet, you can save 30% off an All-Access subscription and all courses with the exclusive code GWTF30. You can read our full TrueFire review if you want to know more.

At the more premium end of the market, you have ArtistWorks, a more personal online learning platform. While ArtistWorks still has renowned instructors, including shred guitar god Paul Gilbert, its ace in the hole is the ability to submit videos of your progress to be assessed by your instructor.

