Get $240 off this luxurious Whale Blue PRS SE Custom 22 over at Musician's Friend

Let's face it, most guitarists would love a PRS on their rack. They're stylish, they boast superb tonal versatility and their playability is second-to-none. So when we came across this crazy deal on this SE Custom 22 over at Musician's Friend, we wanted you – our loyal readers – to be the first ones to know about it.

The deal in question: $239 off this Whale Blue-finished model, taking its price tag down from $789 to $550. With a pretty awesome saving of 30 percent, this is one the best Cyber Monday guitar deals we've seen so far.

PRS SE Custom 22 Whale Blue: $789 , now $549, save $239

The Custom 22 is one of the most versatile, dependable electric guitars in the sub-$1,000 price range, and this is just about the best deal we can ever remember seeing on this modern classic. For $549, this is a ridiculous amount of guitar, with a gorgeous Whale Blue-finished maple top on mahogany body, PRS’s ultra-playable Wide Thin mahogany neck profile, coil-splittable PRS humbuckers and PRS-designed tremolo. In short, one of the best guitar deals you’ll see this year, courtesy of Musician’s Friend. Go get it… now!View Deal

This gorgeous solidbody electric guitar boasts a mahogany body with a maple top, a wide fat mahogany neck with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard – with the classic bird inlays – and a pair of Tone Furnace passive humbucking pickups. A spec set that assures supreme looks, unparalleled tone and superior playability, for sure.

Other features of this stunning electric include a 25.5" scale length, set-neck construction, standard truss rod, fixed wraparound bridge and PRS-designed tuning machines. Controls include master volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

You'll even get a free gig bag with your purchase, so your axe will be safe at all times.

If you're interested in this unbelievable one-off deal, head to Musician's Friend to secure yours.

