Get $50 off Fender's Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat acoustic guitar with this enticing deal

Fender offers plenty of great acoustic guitars, but few earn more points for style than the company's Tim Armstrong Hellcat signature acoustic.

Sporting a solid spruce top and mahogany back and sides, and finished in a beautiful gloss black, the Anniversary Edition of the Rancid frontman's signature acoustic in particular has a look that perfectly balances the modern and the retro (it was built as a replica of Armstrong's own '60s-era acoustic).

Now, thanks to Sweetwater, you can grab this snazzy acoustic at a fantastic discount.

Usually a $499.99 value, the Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat acoustic can now be had for $50 off, bringing its price down to just $449.99.

For just $449.99, you're getting an acoustic with those arresting looks, a Fishman Presys III preamp system and tuner, a Graph Tech Nubone saddle, gold hardware, Armstrong's signature Hellcat and double skulls inlay design, and a whole lot more.

A discount this good on such a dependable, affordable acoustic (not to mention a signature model) is bound to be short-lived however, so be sure to hitch a ride over to Sweetwater before it goes the way of the dodo bird!

With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we're expecting to see plenty more great deals like this on all kinds of guitar gear, so be sure to bookmark our Prime Day guitar deals page for all the latest news and bargains.