Get guitar lessons from Tom Morello, Carlos Santana and St. Vincent in this awesome 2 for 1 deal over at MasterClass

Have you always wondered what it would be like to get guitar lessons from Rage Against The Machine six-stringer Tom Morello or electric guitar-toting singer-songwriter St. Vincent? Or perhaps from latin rock/jazz fusion wizard Carlos Santana? Well, you needn't wonder any longer.

MasterClass hosts tuition from these genre-shaping guitarists – as well as a host of other industry-leading music experts including Hans Zimmer, Christina Aguilera, Danny Elfman and Herbie Hancock – and for a short time only, you can get two annual memberships for the price of one. Perfect with Christmas coming up...

MasterClass annual membership: 2 for the price of 1

Have you always dreamed of having rock guitar lessons with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello? Or perhaps with blues rock/jazz fusion legend Carlos Santana? Well, now you can. You'll find their in-depth lessons, along with a cornucopia of other masterclasses in subjects from business to food to sports & gaming, over at MasterClass.com. And for limited time only, you can get two annual memberships for the price of one. Don't hesitate. Expand your mind today.View Deal

An annual membership to MasterClass is priced at $180, so by jumping on this deal you can either give the gift of learning to a friend or relative for an entire year, or go halves with someone and each pay $90. The choice is entirely yours.

In Tom Morello's 26-part MasterClass, he dives deep into subjects like developing your creative voice, improvisation, effects and pedals and studio recording. He even breaks down one of RATM's biggest hits, Killing In The Name.

Carlos Santana's MasterClass sees him tackle theory in depth, from thinking beyond the Western notion of classical music to the importance of rhythm. You'll also discover his live gear setup as he takes you through the guitars, amps and effects the fuel his sound.

With St. Vincent, you'll learn all about creativity and songwriting, from basic tools for bedroom composing to writing a theme song. She even imparts wisdom on how to deliver an unforgettable live performance. Seriously, the value in this deal is astounding.

Of course, while you're a member, you can also peruse lessons from experts outside the realm of music. From starting a business to cooking great food to game design, there's plenty more to learn, should you wish to give music a break.

So what are you waiting for, head over to MasterClass now to secure this unbelievable deal.

And head over to our Cyber Monday guitar deals hub for the latest and greatest music bargains.

These Cyber Monday deals are live now