Get your hands on a D'Angelico 12-String acoustic-electric for less than $300 right now at Guitar Center

A 12-string might not be your first choice when it comes to buying your next guitar, but they're an handy option to have in your collection for those moments when you need a fuller, more resonant tone. Especially at this price...

Right now, you can pick up the excellent D'Angelico Premier CS Series Fulton Grand Auditorium in Transparent Black Burst finish for just $299.99. That's $200 and 40% off the original price. This is part of Guitar Center's December Daily Picks so, you've guessed it, this deal will only stick around for today.

The Premier CS Series Fulton Grand Auditorium features a solid spruce top, which is complemented by the eye-catching solid black finish and lustrous black pearl pickguard.

This guitar also boasts a slim C-shape neck profile and friendly string spacing for playing ease and comfort. In the electronics department, the included D'Angelico 3 band pickup is on hand to ensure you sound just as great when plugged in.