Gibson and Sweetwater partner with Amped Guitar for free three-month membership to Augmented Reality learning platform

We all might be living under quarantine at the moment, but Gibson is doing what it can to keep guitarists busy.

Yesterday, the company unveiled a new #HomeMadeMusic show, the Epiphone Guitar Giveaway of the Day.

Now, Gibson has announced a partnership with Gibson Gives, Sweetwater.com and Amped Guitar Learning to offer new users three months of free Premium Access Membership to Amped, a platform created by guitar teachers and built on Audio Augmented Reality.

A limited quantity of subscriptions are available now on Apple’s app store.

In contrast to traditional instructional videos, Amped Guitar is touted as a two-way online learning experience that “listens to your playing and instinctively adapts the lesson.”

The platform’s interactive Audio Augmented Reality technology allows players to learn at their own pace, follow a curriculum or jam to their favorite songs.

Said Gibson CEO James “JC” Curleigh, “In these unprecedented and uncertain times, we all could use a little inspiration for each other and for ourselves.

“With Gibson Gives, Sweetwater and Amped, we are literally providing that inspiration and opportunity for anyone who loves music and has always wanted to learn to play guitar.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

The three-month membership offers a slew of features and options, including:

Full learning curriculum with multiple genres, and hundreds of guided lessons teaching chords, solos and songs; an immersive playing experience and step-by-step guidance based on augmented reality; the ability to play songs from artists and guitarists including Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Santana, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, the Beatles, Thin Lizzy and more; a guided learning path from basic skills to advanced guitar techniques; real-time feedback; and amped animations and videos that teach new skills and guide players in their learning.

Additionally, all Amped lessons are developed by expert guitar teachers and require no cables or amps. Users can also plug into iRig to perform for others.

“For us, this is like one giant love letter to anyone wanting to learn and we're proud to team up with Gibson and Sweetwater to help people learn guitar,” said Amped Guitar CEO Daniel Katzenellenbogen.

“Amped Guitar allows anyone to pick up a guitar and get an energized experience in their first lesson. We teach beginners without making them feel like beginners, which is a very powerful thing.”

The Amped Guitar app is available on iOS globally, and will be launched on Android in Q2 2020.

For more information, head to Gibson.