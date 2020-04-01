Gibson TV launches Epiphone Guitar Giveaway of the Day online series

Gibson recently launched #HomeMadeMusic, which presents artist performances, interviews and conversations filmed from all over the world, designed to support musicians while they’re social distancing at home.

Now Gibson has unveiled a new #HomeMadeMusic show, the Epiphone Guitar Giveaway of the Day.

For each episode, Gibson Director of Brand Experience Mark Agnesi will handpick a new Epiphone guitar, dive into the instrument’s features and history, and then give it away to a winner.

Viewers can enter the giveaway by watching the daily episode on GibsonTV. Winners will be announced the next show day.

“We wanted to create a show for GibsonTV that everyone could look forward to watching everyday while we’re all home,” Agnesi said. “I’m going to give away a brand-new Epiphone guitar every weekday to one lucky viewer and we are going to raise money for MusiCares through the rig I use.

"Hopefully, we’ll have some fun while we’re all coming together to fight this virus.”

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Collection (Image credit: Epiphone)

Additionally, Gibson has partnered with Marshall Amplification, Universal Audio, Fulltone, SoloDallas, R2R, Christian Benner and Dunlop and MXR Pedals to create an eight-piece rig (dubbed "Mark's Music Rig") designed to raise funds to aid musicians during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rig, valued at more than $13,000, features:

1. One Marshall Origin 50 head and matching 4x12 cabinet (value $900)

2. A second Marshall Origin 50 head and matching 4x12 cabinet (value $900)

3. One Universal Audio Ox Box (value $1,299)

4. One Fulltone Tube Tape Echo (value $1,699)

5. One SoloDallas Schaffer Replica EX Tower (value $1,299)

6. One R2R Electric Amptop Rangemaster Clone (value $275)

7. One Christian Benner one-of-kind custom hand painted leather jacket (value $2,000)

8. One Gibson Custom Shop limited edition pedalboard with all pedals provided by Dunlop/MXR (value $4,500)

Eligible participants who donate $50 to Gibson Gives will receive five entries. For each $50 increment donated, participants will receive a bonus five entries to win. Each donation is tax deductible and Gibson Gives will donate all proceeds to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund, supporting musicians in need.

Gibson Gives will begin accepting donations for Mark’s Music Rig contest on April 6.

The drawing to select the eight winners will take place April 30 at 3:00 PM CT.

The Epiphone Guitar Giveaway of the Day, meanwhile, launches today, April 1, at 3:00 PM CT, with new episodes airing Monday through Friday.

For more information, head to Epiphone.