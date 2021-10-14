Gibson teams up with Guitar Center for 2021 Halloween models, the Raven Les Paul and SG

It’s almost the end of October, which means that – while households are stocking up for trick-or-treaters and fans of the holiday get their spookiest costumes ready – Gibson has once again teamed up with Guitar Center for another celebratory Halloween-themed electric guitar.

This time round, however, the pair have joined forces for not one, but two limited-edition models: the Gibson Les Paul Special Tribute Raven and Gibson SG Tribute Raven.

In a bid to tap into Halloween’s spooky spirit, Gibson has decked out both its latest six-strings in a none-more-black aesthetic. For the bodies, Satin Ebony colorways are utilized, with both guitars featuring black hardware, uncovered black pickups and black tuners.

A further inspection of the spec sheet – aided by some impressive sleuthing by online guitar guru The Trogly’s Guitar Show – reveals a number of further note-worthy appointments.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guitar Center)

For the Les Paul Raven, a slab mahogany body – akin to the ones found on the existing Les Paul Special Tribute guitars – is used, paired with a Slim Taper-profile maple neck.

Unlike the regular Special Tribute, however, the Raven opts for a Tune-O-Matic and Stopbar pairing in favor of the wraparound bridge – finished in black, of course – and swaps out the rosewood fretboard for a Richlite one.

The 12” radius 'board is finished with 22 frets, a Graph Tech nut and muted, dark grey inlays, with a white Gibson logo and Les Paul Special decal logo also making its way onto the headstock.

As for the pickups, the site has them labelled as “proprietary humbuckers” – a configuration that Trogly discovers to be comprising the super-hot ceramic 496R neck and the 500T bridge pickup. These are controlled by the Les Paul-standard control layout featuring two volume and two tone knobs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guitar Center) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guitar Center)

The second spooky six-string, the SG Special Raven, also takes its cue from Gibson’s incumbent SG Special model. Build-wise, a mahogany body and maple neck is complemented with a 22-fret Richlite fingerboard and dark grey inlays.

Under the hood, the same pickup pairing is utilized, as is an identical tone control layout. Finishing touches include the white Gibson headstock decal, black tuners and a Graph Tech Nut.

Both the SG Raven and Les Paul Raven are available now for $1,099.

To find out more, head on down to Guitar Center.

It’s the latest Halloween special for Gibson and Guitar Center, both of whom teamed up in 2019 for the Bats in Flight Les Paul.