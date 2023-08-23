“Designed to be something special”: Gibson just made Rick Beato’s signature Les Paul Special Double Cut even more desirable

Last September, Gibson partnered with YouTube electric guitar giant Rick Beato for a Les Paul Special Double Cut signature guitar.
It was without doubt one of 2022’s most alluring six-strings – based on two of Beato’s own favorite guitars (a TV Yellow double-cut Special and a Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard), the sig sported a thinner body and a captivating TV Blue Mist finish.
Well, Gibson may have taken its already-immensely-pretty Rick Beato signature and made it even more alluring by giving it a stunning new Sparkling Burgundy Satin colorway.
Specs-wise, it’s exactly the same as the TV Blue Mist model, meaning it’s got a slightly thinner double-cut mahogany body (1.5” in total) , which is paired with a SlimTaper-profile neck and a 22-fret, 12”-radius Indian rosewood fingerboard.
A Graph Tech nut and acrylic dot inlays complete the bound ‘board, which lines up alongside a truss rod cover bearing Beato's signature and white button vintage deluxe tuners.
To recap the hardware, a classic Gibson Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece combo makes the cut, as do the flagship TV Blue Mist’s standard P-90 partnership. These pups are tamed by way of two master volume and two master tone pots.
But you knew all of that already. The big talking point here is the Sparkling Burgundy Satin finish, and what a finish it is.
As with the TV Blue Mist, it's got a slight metallic sheen – nothing too flamboyant or outrageous, but just enough to turn this standard dark red hue into something far more (for want of a better word) special.
That said, we’re getting a serious elemental vibe here. If TV Blue Mist is water and Sparkling Burgundy Satin is fire, could some more earthy colorways follow suit?
Beato isn’t known for favoring his natural-finished guitars, admittedly, but we’d wager a TV Yellow-inspired version is in the works. Gibson has already shown it’s keen to expand this range with new colorways, so watch this space.
Like its predecessor, the new-look Rick Beato signature is available for $1,999.
Head over to Gibson to find out more.