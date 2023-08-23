“Designed to be something special”: Gibson just made Rick Beato’s signature Les Paul Special Double Cut even more desirable

Last September, Gibson partnered with YouTube electric guitar giant Rick Beato for a Les Paul Special Double Cut signature guitar.

It was without doubt one of 2022’s most alluring six-strings – based on two of Beato’s own favorite guitars (a TV Yellow double-cut Special and a Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard), the sig sported a thinner body and a captivating TV Blue Mist finish.

Well, Gibson may have taken its already-immensely-pretty Rick Beato signature and made it even more alluring by giving it a stunning new Sparkling Burgundy Satin colorway.

Gibson Rick Beato Les Paul Special Double Cut in Sparkling Burgundy Satin (Image credit: Gibson)

Specs-wise, it’s exactly the same as the TV Blue Mist model, meaning it’s got a slightly thinner double-cut mahogany body (1.5” in total) , which is paired with a SlimTaper-profile neck and a 22-fret, 12”-radius Indian rosewood fingerboard.

A Graph Tech nut and acrylic dot inlays complete the bound ‘board, which lines up alongside a truss rod cover bearing Beato's signature and white button vintage deluxe tuners.

To recap the hardware, a classic Gibson Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece combo makes the cut, as do the flagship TV Blue Mist’s standard P-90 partnership. These pups are tamed by way of two master volume and two master tone pots.

Gibson Rick Beato Les Paul Special Double Cut in Sparkling Burgundy Satin (Image credit: Gibson)

But you knew all of that already. The big talking point here is the Sparkling Burgundy Satin finish, and what a finish it is.

As with the TV Blue Mist, it's got a slight metallic sheen – nothing too flamboyant or outrageous, but just enough to turn this standard dark red hue into something far more (for want of a better word) special.

That said, we’re getting a serious elemental vibe here. If TV Blue Mist is water and Sparkling Burgundy Satin is fire, could some more earthy colorways follow suit?

Beato isn’t known for favoring his natural-finished guitars, admittedly, but we’d wager a TV Yellow-inspired version is in the works. Gibson has already shown it’s keen to expand this range with new colorways, so watch this space.

Like its predecessor, the new-look Rick Beato signature is available for $1,999.

Head over to Gibson to find out more.