“Designed to be something special”: Gibson just made Rick Beato’s signature Les Paul Special Double Cut even more desirable

By Matt Owen
published

Sparkling Burgundy Satin has joined TV Blue Mist on the finish list for the model, which sports a thinner, lightweight mahogany body

Gibson Rick Beato signature guitar
(Image credit: Gibson)

Last September, Gibson partnered with YouTube electric guitar giant Rick Beato for a Les Paul Special Double Cut signature guitar.

It was without doubt one of 2022’s most alluring six-strings – based on two of Beato’s own favorite guitars (a TV Yellow double-cut Special and a Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard), the sig sported a thinner body and a captivating TV Blue Mist finish.

Well, Gibson may have taken its already-immensely-pretty Rick Beato signature and made it even more alluring by giving it a stunning new Sparkling Burgundy Satin colorway.

Image 1 of 2
Gibson Rick Beato signature guitar
Gibson Rick Beato Les Paul Special Double Cut in Sparkling Burgundy Satin (Image credit: Gibson)

Specs-wise, it’s exactly the same as the TV Blue Mist model, meaning it’s got a slightly thinner double-cut mahogany body (1.5” in total) , which is paired with a SlimTaper-profile neck and a 22-fret, 12”-radius Indian rosewood fingerboard.

A Graph Tech nut and acrylic dot inlays complete the bound ‘board, which lines up alongside a truss rod cover bearing Beato's signature and white button vintage deluxe tuners.

To recap the hardware, a classic Gibson Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece combo makes the cut, as do the flagship TV Blue Mist’s standard P-90 partnership. These pups are tamed by way of two master volume and two master tone pots.

Image 1 of 2
Gibson Rick Beato signature guitar
Gibson Rick Beato Les Paul Special Double Cut in Sparkling Burgundy Satin (Image credit: Gibson)

But you knew all of that already. The big talking point here is the Sparkling Burgundy Satin finish, and what a finish it is. 

As with the TV Blue Mist, it's got a slight metallic sheen – nothing too flamboyant or outrageous, but just enough to turn this standard dark red hue into something far more (for want of a better word) special.

That said, we’re getting a serious elemental vibe here. If TV Blue Mist is water and Sparkling Burgundy Satin is fire, could some more earthy colorways follow suit? 

Beato isn’t known for favoring his natural-finished guitars, admittedly, but we’d wager a TV Yellow-inspired version is in the works. Gibson has already shown it’s keen to expand this range with new colorways, so watch this space.

Like its predecessor, the new-look Rick Beato signature is available for $1,999.

Head over to Gibson to find out more.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.