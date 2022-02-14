Gibson celebrates the release of Slash’s latest record with Album Edition Les Paul Standard

To celebrate the release of Slash’s latest album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Gibson has teamed up with the GNR rocker for a special Album Edition Les Paul Standard Limited electric guitar.

4, which was released and performed in its entirety during a livestream last week, is Slash’s fifth solo album – his fourth with Kennedy and The Conspirators – and the first-ever LP to drop on Gibson’s newly formed record label, Gibson Records.

Those who purchase the six-string – of which only 250 have been made – will also get their hands on a wealth of 4-related merch, including a vinyl, 4-branded hardshell case and more.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

As for the Les Paul, though, it’s almost identical to Slash’s pre-existing signature guitars. Build-wise, it features a solid mahogany body and Translucent Cherry-finished AAA flamed maple top, as well as a ‘50s Vintage-profile mahogany neck.

Elsewhere, there’s a 12”-radius Indian rosewood fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, a Graph Tech nut and orthodox Trapezoid inlays. These are joined by an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic and aluminum stopbar bridge, and Vintage Keystone tuners.

There’s also a 4 album logo sticker, which can be optionally placed on the guitar’s body below the tailpiece. Other Slash-specific touches include the top hat-toting rocker’s seal on the reverse of the headstock.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

Pickup-wise, it’s Slash’s standard set: a pair of uncovered Custom BurstBucker Alnico II humbuckers, which are paired with a three-way toggle switch, two volume controls and two tone knobs.

Of the axe, Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian commented, “As one of our most involved and engaged artists with three decades of creative collaboration between Slash and Gibson, there is no one else that represents the brand so completely.”

“Slash is involved in everything from content and video creation to guitar R&D,” the Gibson Brand President continued, “and we are beyond proud of the latest evolution in our partnership with the release of 4 – the first studio album release on Gibson Records – and to offer fans the unique Slash Les Paul Standard Limited 4 Album Edition guitar package.”

As previously mentioned, a bunch of album-related accessories will accompany the axe. These include a copy of 4 on vinyl, tin of Slash guitar picks, additional blank truss rod cover, 4 album sticker and a signed picture of Slash with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

The Album Edition Slash Les Paul Standard was available for $3,299 – we say “was”, because the celebratory six-string has already sold out.

To find out more, visit Gibson.