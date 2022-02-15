Watch Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators perform the entirety of new album, 4, during recent Live at Studios 60 livestream concert

Celebrating the release of his fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 4, Slash and the band performed the album in its entirety in a livestreamed concert on Friday (February 11).

The Live at Studios 60 livestream was hosted on both YouTube and Facebook, and saw the legendary guitarist perform tracks including The River Is Rising, Fill My World and Call Off the Dogs. Following the set, Slash took part in a live Q&A and afterparty available exclusively to YouTube Premium members.

Footage of the entire set is now available for free on Slash's YouTube channel. Check out some of the highlights below.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – or SMKC for short – have given 4 a stellar release. Earlier this month, the group appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the record's lead single, The River Is Rising.

Prior to the performance, Slash sat down with Kimmel to discuss the live nature of 4's recording process.

“We always play live,” he said. “We always go in the room and, to get the energy, everybody plays together. But then [on previous records] I would always go and redo the guitars because I always hated headphones, and they would never let me put the amps in the room with the drums and record that way, because [of] technical reasons, bleed and whatnot.

But I was like, ‘That's how they used to do it in the old days. Farther into the millennium we get, the less likely it's gonna be for us to record that way.

“I met up with Dave Cobb, who's a producer on this record, and he loved the idea of playing live where you just set up like you would in a venue, and just mic that up and record it. And that's how we did it.”

The band are also scheduled to promote the album on an upcoming 28-stop tour of the US, which will hit cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City, Atlanta, Nashville and more. For more information on tour dates, head to Slash's website.

Despite most of the band falling ill with Covid during the production of 4, Myles Kennedy revealed last year that the majority of the album was recorded in “about five days”.

“The guys set up almost like they were playing a show,” Kennedy told Meltdown on Detroit’s WRIF radio station. “They were all in the same room together and just rocking out live. And I was in a vocal booth. So a lot of what you hear on these tracks are just five guys playing at the same time.

“A lot of times with modern recordings, you start out and you get the drums, you get the bass and you get the guitars, and this was just a very fast… I think the majority of the album was recorded in about five days.

“That’s unheard of. I don’t remember the last time we made a record where the majority of it was done that quickly.”

And to commemorate the release of 4, Gibson recently launched a special Album Edition Les Paul Standard Limited electric guitar.

Limited to only 250 worldwide, the guitar is similar to Slash's existing signature guitars, featuring a solid mahogany body, '50s Vintage-profile mahogany neck, a pair of uncovered Custom BurstBucker Alnico II humbuckers and a Translucent Cherry-finished AAA flamed maple top. It also comes with an album logo sticker, which can be optionally placed on the guitar’s body below the tailpiece.

4 is out now via Gibson Records.