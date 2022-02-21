Go for gold with $100 off this stunning Epiphone Les Paul this President's Day at Musician's Friend

You'll be hard pushed to find a guitarist that doesn't love the Gold Top Les Paul. There is something about this gilded single-cut that gets the hearts racing of so many players, and with the President's Day sales heating up, you can bag your very own Gold Top for a whole lot less. Right now, the folks over at Musician's Friend are offering a mega $100 off the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV in the gorgeous limited-edition Worn Metallic Gold finish.

It's fair to say that over the last few years, the quality of the Epiphone Les Paul has dramatically improved, with Gibson's little brother making some of the best electric guitars on the market right now – and the Traditional Pro IV proves just how much guitar you can get for your money.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: $499 , now $399

What is better than a Gold Top LP? A discounted Gold Top. Loaded with Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers with push/pull coil-splitting this is a surprisingly versatile guitar – and right now you can bag $100 off this stunning Epiphone Les Paul, bringing the price down to only $399!

On the surface, this Les Paul is a pretty standard affair, opting for the time-honored traditional wood combination of a maple top and mahogany body, with a set mahogany neck and SlimTaper C profile. The Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers bring the classic grunt you'd expect from an LP, but the secret weapon hidden under the metallic top, is a rather useful treble bleed circuit.

This handy modification is perfect for players who use their volume control to achieve a range of tones, as it keeps the treble frequencies present even when the volume is lowered. And if that's not enough, you even have coil-splitting abilities, which can be accessed via a push/pull volume pot.

