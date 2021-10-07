Godin introduces a duo of semi-acoustic, two-voice pickup-loaded fretless basses, the A4 and A5 Ultra

After having a pretty hectic year in the electric guitar and acoustic guitar departments – having released the Bigsby-equipped Montreal Premiere LTD Imperial Blue, Summit Classic HT and the all-mahogany Metropolis Composer QIT – Godin has turned its attention to expanding its bass guitar lineup for its newest offering.

Enter the A4 Ultra Natural and A5 Ultra Natural: two semi-acoustic, fretless basses that, as the names would suggest, arrive in either a four- or five-string iteration, and feature some seriously intuitive onboard controls.

Before we take a look under the hood, the build is worth noting. Both basses are constructed from a two-chambered Canadian Laurentian basswood body, which is paired with a solid spruce top, bolt-on hard rock maple neck and a 16”-radius Richlite fretboard.

Additional appointments include a top-mounted thumb rest, Graph Tech nut and an ebony bridge.

Image 1 of 4 Godin A4 Ultra Natural Fretless (Image credit: Godin) Image 2 of 4 Godin A4 Ultra Natural Fretless (Image credit: Godin) Image 3 of 4 Godin A5 Ultra Natural Fretless (Image credit: Godin) Image 4 of 4 Godin A5 Ultra Natural Fretless (Image credit: Godin)

In terms of tone, each bass boasts a two-voice pickup system, composed from a low-profile Lace Sensor magnetic pickup and individual LR Baggs saddle transducers. Both are said to offer up slightly nuanced tonal characteristics, with the former aiming to achieve a more modern and dynamic sonic range.

The LR Baggs system, meanwhile, strives to emulate authentic acoustic double bass sounds.

Tones are tweaked by way of two Lace Sensor-specific side-mounted volume and tone knobs, with the LR Baggs saddle transducers also dictated by the custom-designed top-mounted preamp system.

Comprising four ergonomic slider mechanisms assigned with adjusting Volume, Treble, Mid, Bass and a warmth-inducing Saturation parameters, both the A4 and A5 also feature a Fat Switch, which is capable of providing a mid-low boost.

The A4 Ultra is available now for $2,150, while the A5 Ultra is currently listing for $2,300.

To find out more, head over to Godin.