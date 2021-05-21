Godin unveils stylish Summit Classic HT, with High Definition Revoicer active/passive pickup switching

Godin has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of electric guitars, the Summit Classic HT.

Said to be a display of the Canadian company’s longstanding reputation of quality and vision, the new offering boasts a choice of ornate finishes and proprietary Godin electronics in a bid to deliver a stylish, sonically sophisticated six-string.

As per the spec sheet, the Summit Classic HT sports a lightweight chambered Canadian Laurentian basswood body that boasts a vibrant, responsive natural tone, as well as a carved maple top that seeks to provide added bite.

A set-in 24.75”-scale Silver Leaf maple neck appears alongside a 12”-radius, 22-fret rosewood fretboard, with a Graph Tech nut, tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece also making the cut.

Under the hood, the Summit Classic HT comes equipped with a pair of direct-mounted humbuckers – a Custom Godin in the neck position and Godin Custom Zebra in the bridge position.

Image 1 of 2 Godin Summit Classic HT in Havana Brown (Image credit: Godin) Image 2 of 2 Godin Summit Classic HT in Trans White (Image credit: Godin)

Said to be capable of scorching high-gain tones and smooth cleans, the pickups are controlled via recessed volume and tone knobs and selected by a three-way toggle.

The axe, which is available in semi-gloss Havana Brown and Trans White colorways, also comes with Godin’s High Definition Revoicer system, which aims to open up a variety of sonic options by changing the character of the pickups.

By way of an additional button, the pickups can be changed from passive to active, and is described by Godin as “like having two sets of pickups in the same guitar”.

The Godin Summit Classic HT is available now for $1,095.

Head over to Godin to find out more.

The Summit Classic HT joins up with the rest of Godin's 2021 offerings, which include the Bigsby-equipped Montreal Premiere LTD Imperial Blue, all-mahogany Metropolis Composer QIT, and Concert Hall-body Fairmount CH Composer QIT.