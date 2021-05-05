Godin unveils the Bigsby-equipped Montreal Premiere LTD Imperial Blue

Canadian purveyor Godin has had a stellar 2021 thus far, with the introduction of multiple new acoustic guitars – including the all-mahogany Metropolis Composer QIT and the Concert Hall-body Fairmount CH Composer QIT – a new electric guitar, the Montreal Premiere HT, and a new sub-$500, performer-friendly amp, the ASG-8 120.

Now, the company has announced its newest semi-hollow electric, the Montreal Premiere LTD Imperial Blue.

Sporting – as the keen-eyed might guess – an Imperial Blue finish, the new addition is constructed of a Canadian wild cherry body with a breathe-through carved cedar core, and has a mahogany neck with a Richlite fingerboard boasting a 24.75" scale length.

Electronics-wise, the Montreal Premiere LTD Imperial Blue is equipped with a pair of TV Jones pickups – a Classic in the neck position and Classic Plus in the bridge – controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a classic Bigsby tremolo, white trims, a pearloid pickguard, chrome hardware and a Graph Tech nut.

The Montreal Premiere LTD Imperial Blue is available now for $2,499. For more information, head over to Godin.