“Transform your boring guitar’s voice and let it party!” Kasabian’s Sergio Pizzorno just got a signature psychedelic fuzz pedal with built-in reverb and no controls

Gone Fishing Effects’ no-nonsense Sergery pedal packs “the perfect early ‘60s amp sound” and reverb in a tiny surgical steel box

Gone Fishing Effects Sergery fuzz
(Image credit: Gone Fishing Effects)

Kasabian guitarist Sergio Pizzorno and Gone Fishing Effects have created the Sergery psychedelic fuzz pedal, which they say will “transform your boring guitar’s voice and let it party”. 

While the UK indie rockers are bigger on home soil than they are in the US, the band has enjoyed a successful career with a sound that puts fuzz-laden electric guitars at its heart. 

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.