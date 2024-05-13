“Transform your boring guitar’s voice and let it party!” Kasabian’s Sergio Pizzorno just got a signature psychedelic fuzz pedal with built-in reverb and no controls

Kasabian guitarist Sergio Pizzorno and Gone Fishing Effects have created the Sergery psychedelic fuzz pedal, which they say will “transform your boring guitar’s voice and let it party”.

While the UK indie rockers are bigger on home soil than they are in the US, the band has enjoyed a successful career with a sound that puts fuzz-laden electric guitars at its heart.

As such, the Sergery pedal is defined by its simplicity, and was created to deliver what Pizzorno describes as “the perfect late ‘60s, early ‘70s amp sound in a small box that can fit in a backpack”.

Intriguingly, it comes with no knobs or top-mounted controls whatsoever save the sole footswitch, making for a sleek, no-nonsense design, complete with a vintage amp aesthetic that's also all over Kasabian’s forthcoming album, Happenings.

There’s also a reverb hidden underneath its surgical steel casing, which comprises a single footswitch and an LED to indicate when the pedal is activated.

Pizzorno adds the reverb’s inclusion was “huge”. “I wanted the sound of a [Ennio] Morricone soundtrack,” he explains. “I wanted to have a psychedelic vintage amp sound with reverb, that you can easily take on the road.

“Now wherever I am in the world I can plug in the Sergery pedal and like surgery itself, it fixes all the problems!”

The pedal is the work of both Pizzorno’s sonic and visual vision and Gone Fishing’s founder (and guitar tech to the stars) Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt’s technical expertise. The pair worked closely to give players “Serge’s sound right on your pedalboard”.

Gone Fishing has previously collaborated with Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil for its Booooom Blast signature stompbox, and also created 36 interconnecting fuzz pedals late last year.

The new pedal's presale launches on 31st May, and is priced at £295 (approx $360).

Head to Gone Fishing Effects for more information ahead of the presale.