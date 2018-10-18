Greta Van Fleet Share New Song, "You're the One"

Greta Van Fleet have unveiled another new song from their upcoming debut full length, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The track, titled “You’re the One,” is a laid-back rocker that mixes acoustic and electric guitar with some burbling organ.

Guitarist Jake Kiszka recently told Loudwire about "You're the One": "I think certainly around the period of time this song was written there was quite a bit of folk that we were listening to. It was Dylan and the Band, Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez and things like that.”

As previously reported , Anthem of the Peaceful Army was written collectively by all four Greta Van Fleet members—Jake Kiszka, bassist and keyboardist Sam Kiszka, singer Josh Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner. The ten original songs explore a variety of topics that, according to the band, include fresh starts, love, integrity, innocence, adventure, diversity and peace, the life cycle and its inherent responsibilities, courage, masked deceptions, revolution and truth.

Anthem of the Peaceful Army was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone (The Rust Brothers) and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Jake Kiszka spoke with Guitar World earlier this year while the band was in the process of recording Anthem of the Peaceful Army:

“This is going to be a definitive statement,” he said. “Our first studio EP, Black Smoke Rising, was kind of a snapshot of where we were at the time, but the full album is going to be the real deal. I see it as a big-picture look at where we are now and where we’re headed."