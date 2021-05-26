Gretsch launches $499 and $599 P-90-loaded Center Block Streamliner models

Gretsch has expanded its Streamliner collection with a series of all-new P-90-equipped Center Block and Center Block Jr. electric guitars.

First teased earlier this year during the brand’s NAMM announcements, the stunning semi-hollow six-strings are said to be designed for three things: “high gain-friendly performance, easy playability, and spectacular style.”

As well as appearing in full-size senior and smaller-body Junior iterations, each model also comes with a choice of either a proprietary Gretsch V-Stoptail or Bigsby tremolo tailpiece.

Image 1 of 5 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby in Gunmetal (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby in Forge Glow (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 Gretsch G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block with V-Stoptail in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 Gretsch G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block with V-Stoptail in Havana Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

First up on the menu is the G2622T-P90 and G2622-P90, both of which sport a laminated mahogany body with Aged White Purfling binding, as well as a chambered spruce center block that runs the length of the body.

Other functional features include a thin U-shaped set nato neck with Aged White binding, 12”-radius laurel fingerboard adorned with 22 medium jumbo frets, and enlarged f-holes for increased acoustic projection.

Each model also comes equipped with a pair of newly designed FideliSonic 90s, which are said to retain the full warm tone of a traditional P-90 while delivering a distinct, well-articulated top-end.

Tone is sculpted by way of dedicated pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control and three-way selector switch, with Gretch’s Radio Arrow control knobs serving up a retro aesthetic.

The only thing setting the two models apart is the tailpiece. While the G2622T-90 sports a Bigsby B70 tremolo, the G2622-P90 is equipped with a V-Stoptail.

Appearing in a whole host of fresh finishes, including Havana Burst, Claret Burst, Forge Glow, Gunmetal and Brownstone, the G2622T-P90 and G2622-P90 are both available now for $599 and $499, respectively.

Image 1 of 5 Gretsch G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby in Two-Tone Midnight (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 Gretsch G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby in Two-Tone Mint Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 Gretsch G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby in Two-Tone Sahara Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 Gretsch G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with V-Stoptail in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 Gretsch G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with V-Stoptail in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch has also introduced the smaller-bodied G2655T-P90 and G2655-P90 – a pair of six-strings that sport similar specs but in a more easy-to-play package.

Build-wise, both boast a 14” laminated mahogany body with Aged White Purfling binding, as well as a thin-U set nato neck. A laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets also appears, as do enlarged f-holes.

Under the hood, the smaller models are identical to their older siblings, meaning a pair of FideliSonics, tweaked via a master volume, master tone, dedicated pickup volume controls and three-way switch, promising “complete tone-shaping flexibility”.

As was the case for the aforementioned models, the only point of differentiation is the hardware. A Bigsby B50, included for “shimmer and expression”, is found on the G2655T-P90, while the G2655-P90 sports the V-Stopbar tailpiece.

The G2655T-P90 and G2655-P90 are available now for $599 and $499, respectively.

For more information, head over to Gretsch.