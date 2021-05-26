Trending

Gretsch launches $499 and $599 P-90-loaded Center Block Streamliner models

By

Updated offerings boast chambered spruce center blocks, newly designed FideliSonic P90 pickups and arrive in an array of flashy finishes

Gretsch has expanded its Streamliner collection with a series of all-new P-90-equipped Center Block and Center Block Jr. electric guitars

First teased earlier this year during the brand’s NAMM announcements, the stunning semi-hollow six-strings are said to be designed for three things: “high gain-friendly performance, easy playability, and spectacular style.”

As well as appearing in full-size senior and smaller-body Junior iterations, each model also comes with a choice of either a proprietary Gretsch V-Stoptail or Bigsby tremolo tailpiece.

Image 1 of 5

Gretsch G2622 P90

Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 2 of 5

Gretsch G2622 P90

Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby in Gunmetal (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 3 of 5

Gretsch G2622 P90

Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby in Forge Glow (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 4 of 5

Gretsch G2622 P90

Gretsch G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block with V-Stoptail in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 5 of 5

Gretsch G2622 P90

Gretsch G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block with V-Stoptail in Havana Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

First up on the menu is the G2622T-P90 and G2622-P90, both of which sport a laminated mahogany body with Aged White Purfling binding, as well as a chambered spruce center block that runs the length of the body.

Other functional features include a thin U-shaped set nato neck with Aged White binding, 12”-radius laurel fingerboard adorned with 22 medium jumbo frets, and enlarged f-holes for increased acoustic projection.

Each model also comes equipped with a pair of newly designed FideliSonic 90s, which are said to retain the full warm tone of a traditional P-90 while delivering a distinct, well-articulated top-end.

Tone is sculpted by way of dedicated pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control and three-way selector switch, with Gretch’s Radio Arrow control knobs serving up a retro aesthetic.

The only thing setting the two models apart is the tailpiece. While the G2622T-90 sports a Bigsby B70 tremolo, the G2622-P90 is equipped with a V-Stoptail.

Appearing in a whole host of fresh finishes, including Havana Burst, Claret Burst, Forge Glow, Gunmetal and Brownstone, the G2622T-P90 and G2622-P90 are both available now for $599 and $499, respectively.

Image 1 of 5

Gretsch G2655 Streamliner Center Block

Gretsch G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby in Two-Tone Midnight (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 2 of 5

Gretsch G2655 Streamliner Center Block

Gretsch G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby in Two-Tone Mint Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 3 of 5

Gretsch G2655 Streamliner Center Block

Gretsch G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby in Two-Tone Sahara Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 4 of 5

Gretsch G2655 Streamliner Center Block

Gretsch G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with V-Stoptail in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 5 of 5

Gretsch G2655 Streamliner Center Block

Gretsch G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with V-Stoptail in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch has also introduced the smaller-bodied G2655T-P90 and G2655-P90 – a pair of six-strings that sport similar specs but in a more easy-to-play package.

Build-wise, both boast a 14” laminated mahogany body with Aged White Purfling binding, as well as a thin-U set nato neck. A laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets also appears, as do enlarged f-holes.

Under the hood, the smaller models are identical to their older siblings, meaning a pair of FideliSonics, tweaked via a master volume, master tone, dedicated pickup volume controls and three-way switch, promising “complete tone-shaping flexibility”.

As was the case for the aforementioned models, the only point of differentiation is the hardware. A Bigsby B50, included for “shimmer and expression”, is found on the G2655T-P90, while the G2655-P90 sports the V-Stopbar tailpiece.

The G2655T-P90 and G2655-P90 are available now for $599 and $499, respectively.

For more information, head over to Gretsch.