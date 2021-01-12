Gretsch decks out its super-affordable Electromatic and Streamliner guitars with all-new pickups and finishes for 2021

Gretsch has updated its Streamliner and Electromatic lines for 2021, unveiling a whole host of new affordable electric guitars that boast modern features, elegant finishes and new pickups.

While the Electromatics introduce a string of new striking finishes – including Bristol Fog, Forge Glow and Speyside – the Streamliners are fitted with all-new Fideli'Sonic 90 pickups. The new sights and sounds of the updated guitars promise to hold their own against high-end Gretsch models at only a fraction of the price.

G5410T Limited Edition "Tri-Five" Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch G540T "Tri-Five" Hollow Body in Two-Tone Fiesta Red (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 3 Gretsch G540T "Tri-Five" Hollow Body in Two-Tone Ocean Turquoise (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch G540T "Tri-Five" Hollow Body in Two-Tone Vintage White (Image credit: Gretsch)

New to the Electromatic scene is the G5410T Limited Edition "Tri-Five" Hollow Body Single-Cut. Available in Two-Tone Fiesta Red, Two-Tone Ocean Turqoise and Two-Tone Vintage White, the G5410T is described as a "pure and powerful" tone machine that boasts a '50s California high-end vibe.

The fully hollow single-cut body is made from laminated maple, as is the arched top, and the maple neck and is complemented by a 12" radius rosewood fretboard, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, chrome hardware and a late-'50s G6120 bound headstock.

The new model distinguishes itself from the rest of the new Electromatics with Black Top Filter'Tron pickups, a thinner 2.5" body and a B60 Bigsby vibrato tailpiece.

Said to deliver the "fearless electrifying tone that has immortalized Gretsch guitars", the G5410T is available March 2021 and will come in at $899.99.

G5622 Electromatic Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch G5622 Electromatic Center Block with V-Stoptail in Aged Walnut (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 3 Gretsch G5622 Electromatic Center Block with V-Stoptail in Black Gold (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch G5622 Electromatic Center Block with V-Stoptail in Bristol Fog (Image credit: Gretsch)

The familiar G5622 has returned to the fold, this time coming with a V-Stoptail. Available in the elegantly styled finishes of Aged Walnut, Black Gold and Bristol Fog, the revamped G5622's are equipped with Black Top Broad'Tron pickups which deliver chiming highs and articulate tone for "enhanced sonic punch".

The laminated maple body and top contains a chambered spruce center block, purposefully designed to achieve greater resonance, high-gain power and lightweight comfort. A 12" radius laurel fretboard sits on top of a Thin "U" maple neck.

A more versatile circuitry is used for the G5622, with a coil-split fitted alongside a three-position pickup toggle switch, master volume control with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls. Working alongside the Broad'Tron pickups, this setup is designed for that pure and powerful high-volume Gretsch sound.

Setting it aside from previous iterations of the G5622 is the V-Stoptail, which is a stylish addition to the no nonsense Electromatic.

The G5622 is available February 2021 and comes in at $699.99.

G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby

Image 1 of 2 G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby in Single Barrel Burst (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 2 G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby in Speyside (Image credit: Gretsch)

For the final Electromatic offering of the year, Gretsch has reintroduced the G5622T, this time offering it in two new finishes – Single Barrel Burst and Speyside. The Bigsby-clad versions of the aforementioned guitar feature the same pickups and circuitry, vowing to offer the typically tasty twangs of all Electromatics.

To recap, that's Black Top Broad'Tron pickups, a maple body, top and neck, and a laurel fretboard. A Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece, Adjusto-Matic bridge, and Graph Tech NuBone nut also features.

The G5622T will be available for $799.99 when it is released in February 2021.

G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut in Gunmetal (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 3 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut in Forge Glow (Image credit: Gretsch)

First on the list of new Streamliners is the G2622T-P90 Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby. Designed for high gain-friendly performance, easy playability and spectacular style, this new model features a 16" chambered mahogany body, maple neck, 12" radius laurel fretboard and a spruce center block.

The G2622T also introduces an all-new pickup – the FideliSonic 90. Retaining the full, warm tone of traditional P90s, the Fideli'Sonic pickups are paired with a traditional control layout consisting of individual pickup volume controls, master tone, master volume and a three-way pickup switch.

The new models come in Brownstone, Forge Glow and Gunmetal finishes and feature all-new radio arrow control knobs, unique overlays, a synthetic bone nut, an Adjusto-Matic bridge and a Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece.

Available in April 2021, the G2622T is priced at $599.99.

G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut in Two-Tone Midnight Sapphire (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 3 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut in Two-Tone Sahara Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut in Two-Tone Mint Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch)

A Junior version of the previous guitar, the G2622T Jr. comes in Two-Tone Midnight Sapphire and Vintage Mahogany Stain, Two-Tone Mint Metallic and Vintage Mahogany Stain or Two-Tone Sahara Metallic and Vintage Mahogany Stain.

Aside from the smaller 14" chambered mahogany body, G2622T Jr. carries the same features as the previous model, including a maple neck, laurel fretboard and the new Fideli'Sonic P90 pickups. The chambered spruce center block also features, as does an identical wiring system, Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and a Bigsby B50 bridge.

The smaller body is purpose built for those seeking an easy-to-play instrument that can stand out from the pack and control audiences.

The G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. will be available in April 2021 for $599.99.

G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail

Image 1 of 2 G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail in Havana Burst (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 2 G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

A V-Stoptail version of the senior G2655, this guitar is available in Claret Burst and Havana Burst finishes and is kitted out with the same features as the previous guitar.

Again, a spruce center block inside a mahogany body features, as does a maple neck and 12" radius laurel fretboard.

The well-defined Fideli'Sonics also feature in this model, paired with a similarly user-friendly tone control layout, which utilizes individual pickup volume control knobs, master volume control, master tone control and a three-way pickup selector switch.

Distinguishing itself from the earlier G5622 is the inclusion of the V-Stoptail, which is said to be able to withstand heavier styles of playing. The V-Stoptail is supported by the synthetic bone nut and Adjusto-Matic bridge to grant better tuning stability.

Coming in April 2021, the super affordable G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail is available for $499.99

G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut with V-Stoptail

Image 1 of 2 G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut with V-Stoptail in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 2 G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut with V-Stoptail in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch)

Another Jr. model, the G2655 is available in Brownstone and Claret Burst, and features a 14" chambered mahogany body, a chambered spruce center block and the Fideli'Sonic P90 pickups.

Aside from the finishes and the smaller body, the Jr. is equipped with much of the same features as its big brother, including a maple neck, laurel fretboard and an identical tone control layout.

Again, the stylized V-Stoptail appears alongside an Adjusto-Matic bridge and synthetic bone nut, offering more support for more demanding playing

The G2655 Jr. is available April 2021, and will set you back $499.99.

G2410TG Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

Image 1 of 3 G2410TG Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware in Ocean Turquoise (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 3 G2410TG Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware in Village Amber (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 G2410TG Streamliner Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware in Single Barrel Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

Designed for the modern guitarist who yearns for something beyond the norm, the G2410T features a thinner maple body, updated electronics and Streamliner-exclusive high-output Broad'Tron BT-2S pickups, which offer improved definition with tighter bass response for robust lows and pristine highs.

A 12" radius laurel fingerboard also features, as does pickup volume controls, master tone and volume controls, a three-way pickup toggle switch, an Adjusto-Matic bridge and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece.

This model also boasts classy gold hardware, which adds to the typically elegant stylings of the rest of the guitar.

Coming in Ocean Turqoise, Single Barrel Stain and Village Amber with gold hardware, the G2410TG is available now for $599.99.

The Electromatic and Streamliner guitars were introduced alongside a range of new Players Edition and limited-edition models.

Visit Gretsch to find out about the rest of the new 2021 models.