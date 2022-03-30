Gretsch refreshes Electromatic Jet lineup and unveils new looks for the G5700 Lap Steel

By published

The brand's Jet BT, Jet Baritone and Junior Jet Bass II models have all received a plethora of fresh finishes

Gretsch
(Image credit: Gretsch)

After launching a trio of hollowbody models earlier this month, Gretsch has broadened the kaleidoscope of color options on its line of Electromatic Jets, and added three new looks to its G5700 Lap Steel.

Instruments to receive fresh appearances include the Jet BT and Jet Baritone electric guitars and the Junior Jet Bass II. See below for a refresher on each model's specifications, and a breakdown of new color options on each.

Gretsch Electromatic Jet BT

Image 1 of 2

Gretsch electric guitars

(Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 2 of 2

Gretsch electric guitars

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Available in three new colorways – Bristol Fog, Midnight Sapphire and Jade Grey Metallic – the V-Stoptail-equipped G5220 Electromatic Jet BT features a chambered mahogany body and maple top, as well as a pair of Broad'Tron pickups, and comes in both right- and left-handed configurations.

Controls include individual pickup volume controls, a master tone, master volume and a treble-bleed circuit for “global control over pickup and tone settings”.

Price-wise, the right-handed Jet BT costs $599, while its left-handed counterpart retails at $699.

Gretsch Electromatic Jet Baritone

Image 1 of 2

Gretsch electric guitars

Gretsch G5250 Electromatic Jet Baritone with V-Stoptail in Imperial Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 2 of 2

Gretsch electric guitars

Gretsch G5250 Electromatic Jet Baritone with Bigsby in Midnight Sapphire (Image credit: Gretsch)

The G5260 Electromatic Jet Baritone features an elongated 29.75" scale length, bolt-on maple neck, 12" laurel fingerboard and Gretsch Mini Humbuckers, and is available in both Bigsby and V-stoptail variations.

Other features include a pair of Gretsch Mini Humbuckers – controlled by master volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch – and a series of colorway options, including Bristol Fog and Imperial Stain on the V-Stoptail model and Midnight Sapphire on the Bigsby.

In terms of pricing, the Bigsby-equipped Baritone retails at $749, while the V-Stoptail will set you back $649.

Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II Short-Scale

Image 1 of 3

Gretsch Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II

(Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 2 of 3

Gretsch Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II

(Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 3 of 3

Gretsch Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II

(Image credit: Gretsch)

With the Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II, Gretsch looks to deliver “massive, room-filling subsonic tones” via a short-scale 30.3" scale length, black walnut fretboard, basswood body and bolt-on maple neck. Other appointments include a synthetic bone nut, mini dual-coil bass humbuckers, and a four-saddle adjustable bridge.

Regarding pricing and availability, the Junior Jet Bass II comes in three new finishes – Imperial Stain, Bristol Fog and Shell Pink – and retails at $299.

Gretsch Electromatic Lap Steel

Great news for Lap Steel lovers: there are three fresh colorway options for the G5700, Broadway Jade, Tahiti Red and Vintage Red.

For those who need a refresher, the G5700 Lap Steel features a solid mahogany slab body, 28-fret plastic fingerboard, aluminum nut and G-arrow control knobs, and retails at $499.

For more information on any of these Electromatic models, head to Gretsch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.