Gretsch refreshes its Electromatic hollowbody collection of guitars with new pickups, trestle bracing system

The G5420 and G5422 (both available in right- and left-handed versions), and G5422G-12 12-string models are all available now. Hear them in action

Gretsch's full line of 2022 Electromatic hollow body guitars
(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Gretsch first unveiled a trio of newly refurbished Electromatic Classic hollowbody electric guitars as part of its full 2022 lineup launch in January.

The three models – the G5420 (available in right- and left-handed versions), G5422 (also available in righty- and lefty-friendly incarnations) and G5422G-12 12-string guitar – are each outfitted with Gretsch's newly unveiled advanced trestle bracing system, which, the company says, provides improved sustain and a snappier attack.

The company's newly developed FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups also come aboard all three models, which are all available now. You can hear them in action below.

All three guitars feature laminated maple bodies and C-shaped maple necks with laurel fingerboards that boast 22 medium jumbo frets. 

The pair of FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups on each model are controlled by two individual volume knobs, plus a master volume knob with a treble bleed circuit, a master tone knob, and a three-way toggle switch.

Image 1 of 3

Gretsch G5422TG Electromatic Snowcrest White

Gretsch G5422 Electromatic Snowcrest White (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)
Image 2 of 3

Gretsch G5422LH Electromatic Snowcrest White

Gretsch G5422LH Electromatic Snowcrest White (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 3 of 3

Gretsch Electromatic G5422G-12 Walnut Stain

Gretsch Electromatic G5422G-12 Walnut Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

Though the G5420T and G5422TG both feature Bigsby vibratos, the left-handed versions of those models instead boast G-cutout tailpieces. Hardware, meanwhile, comes finished in nickel on the G5420 and gold on the G5422 and G5422G-12.

The G5420 is available in Airline Silver, Azure Metallic, Orange Stain and Walnut Stain finishes; the G5422 comes in Orange Stain, Snowcrest White, and Walnut Stain finishes; and the G5422G-12 is available in Single Barrel Burst and Walnut Stain finishes. 

The left-handed G5420, meanwhile, is only available in Orange Stain, and the left-handed G5422 comes exclusively in Snowcrest White.

Image 1 of 2

Gretsch Electromatic Classic G5420T Orange Stain

Gretsch Electromatic Classic G5420T Orange Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 2 of 2

Gretsch Electromatic Classic G5420LH Orange Stain

Gretsch Electromatic Classic G5420LH Orange Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

The Gretsch G5420T ($799 right-handed, $899 left-handed), G5422TG and G5422G-12 (both $899) are available now. 

For more info on all three models, head on over to Gretsch.

