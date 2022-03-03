Gretsch refreshes its Electromatic hollowbody collection of guitars with new pickups, trestle bracing system

Gretsch first unveiled a trio of newly refurbished Electromatic Classic hollowbody electric guitars as part of its full 2022 lineup launch in January.

The three models – the G5420 (available in right- and left-handed versions), G5422 (also available in righty- and lefty-friendly incarnations) and G5422G-12 12-string guitar – are each outfitted with Gretsch's newly unveiled advanced trestle bracing system, which, the company says, provides improved sustain and a snappier attack.

The company's newly developed FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups also come aboard all three models, which are all available now. You can hear them in action below.

All three guitars feature laminated maple bodies and C-shaped maple necks with laurel fingerboards that boast 22 medium jumbo frets.

The pair of FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups on each model are controlled by two individual volume knobs, plus a master volume knob with a treble bleed circuit, a master tone knob, and a three-way toggle switch.

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch G5422 Electromatic Snowcrest White (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Gretsch G5422LH Electromatic Snowcrest White (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch Electromatic G5422G-12 Walnut Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

Though the G5420T and G5422TG both feature Bigsby vibratos, the left-handed versions of those models instead boast G-cutout tailpieces. Hardware, meanwhile, comes finished in nickel on the G5420 and gold on the G5422 and G5422G-12.

The G5420 is available in Airline Silver, Azure Metallic, Orange Stain and Walnut Stain finishes; the G5422 comes in Orange Stain, Snowcrest White, and Walnut Stain finishes; and the G5422G-12 is available in Single Barrel Burst and Walnut Stain finishes.

The left-handed G5420, meanwhile, is only available in Orange Stain, and the left-handed G5422 comes exclusively in Snowcrest White.

Image 1 of 2 Gretsch Electromatic Classic G5420T Orange Stain (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 2 Gretsch Electromatic Classic G5420LH Orange Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

The Gretsch G5420T ($799 right-handed, $899 left-handed), G5422TG and G5422G-12 (both $899) are available now.

For more info on all three models, head on over to Gretsch.