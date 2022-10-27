Gretsch graces its ultra-affordable G9500 Jim Dandy acoustic guitar with a limited-edition Nocturne Blue finish

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Along with Nocturne Blue, the entry-level model has also been made available in a vintage-minded Frontier Stain look

Gretsch's new, limited-edition G9500 Jim Dandy acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch's G9500 Jim Dandy model is one of the more affordable acoustic guitars you can get from a dependable manufacturer. 

Now, Gretsch has made the entry-level model – a perfect acoustic guitar for beginners – available in two new finishes: the elegant, vintage-minded Frontier Stain and a beautiful, limited-edition Nocturne Blue.

Save for their finishes, the two new G9500 Jim Dandys are almost identical. The Frontier Stain model sports an all-Sapele body, while its Nocturne Blue sibling is constructed with an all-basswood body.

Both guitars, in turn, feature x-bracing, and C-shaped Nato necks with 12" radius, 24" black walnut fretboards. Said fretboards boast 18 vintage-style frets with pearloid dot inlays and a synthetic bone nut.

Image 1 of 2
Gretsch's new, limited-edition G9500 Jim Dandy guitar
(Image credit: Gretsch)

Retro is generally the name of the aesthetic game with Jim Dandys, and that's reflected in each model's 50s-style open-gear die-cast tuners, vintage end-pin strap buttons, and single-ply aged pickguard, which sports a classic “G” graphic.

A top-load walnut bridge with compensated saddle also comes aboard both models, with all hardware overall finished in nickel.

Image 1 of 2
Gretsch's G9500 Jim Dandy acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Gretsch)

Both new Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy acoustic guitars are available now, for the attractively low price of $189, the same cost as the previously available 2-Color Sunburst-finished model.

Their release comes in the midst of a busy two-month period for Gretsch, which has also seen the launch of the company's Malcolm Young “Red Beast” Signature Jet, 2022 Masterbuilt collection and Nigel Hendroff signature Penguin

For more info on the new acoustics, visit Gretsch (opens in new tab).

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.