“I was quite enamored by Gretsch guitars. Over the years, I started to collect them – I probably own most of them”: Gretsch honors Depeche Mode icon Martin Gore with a stunning signature based on one of his prized vintage guitars

In Tune with Martin Gore and His Signature Anniversary Center Block | Gretsch Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Gretsch has continued its signature guitar hot streak by teaming up with Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore for the Anniversary Centre Block electric guitar.

As co-founder of the iconic UK outfit, Gore has shaped the very essence of electronic rock, and from the 1980s onwards has helped compose hits such as Enjoy the Silence, People Are People, Everything Counts and many others.

Across his career, Gore has developed a strong connection with Gretsch guitars – he’s even played a few one-off custom models along the way – and to celebrate the partnership, he’s now been honored with his very own signature model.

Unlike some of the company’s more out-there releases we’ve seen this year, Gore’s model takes things back to Gretsch’s rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll roots, electing instead to spruce up its classic Double Anniversary semi-hollow single-cut design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch)

More notably, this particular guitar is inspired by Gore’s own one-off custom shop model that he had built some time ago, which in turn took cues from one of his own vintage examples. After that model was complete, the decision was made to develop a signature model.

“I was quite enamored by Gretsch guitars,” Gore says in a launch video. “Over the years, I started to collect them. I probably own most of them. I really love the Reds Cats Eye that I have.

“Eventually, me and my guitar tech went down to the Fender and Gretsch custom shop. We met with the team, who talked us through the process. I was very impressed with what they were planning to do.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“After they made a special custom shop version for me, that was where the version that will be available in shops was inspired from.”

The result is a classic Gretsch design, which offers TV Jones TV-HT pickups, a neat Two-Tone Smoke Green finish, and a standard U profile neck. The center block, meanwhile, promises to help add “resonance and sustain”.

Other appointments include a 24.6" scale length, 12" radius fingerboard, and a 16" wide maple body that houses the chambered maple center block.

“I am very honored to be a Gretsch Signature guitarist because I have been a massive fan for so long, and they are by far my favorite guitars, so it is a great honor,” Gore adds. “It is going to be an amazing feeling to walk in and see them in the shops.”

The Martin Gore Signature Anniversary Center Block is available now for $2,999.

Visit Gretsch to find out more.

As mentioned above, it’s one of the more conventional signature launches we’ve seen from Gretsch this year, following the likes of Jack Antonoff’s wild Jazzmaster/Princess hybrid, boygenius’ joint Broadkaster Jr.