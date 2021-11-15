Keep your acoustic guitar or ukulele safe with $70 off Gruv Gear gig bags in this early Black Friday deal

Given the abundance of early Black Friday guitar deals currently floating around the internet, it’s not totally out of the question to assume you might end up coming out the other end with a new acoustic guitar. If that’s the case, you’re going to need a suitable gig bag up to the task of protecting your new prized instrument.

Thankfully, this new Sweetwater Black Friday deal is offering a whopping $70 off Gruv Gear’s GigBlade Hybrid Side-Carry gig bag – suitable for acoustic guitars, acoustic electric guitars and classical guitars – meaning you can scoop a tremendously protective and practical case for just $149.

Thinking of picking up a new ukulele this Black Friday as a gateway to the guitar, or as a present for a younger aspiring musician? Not to worry. Sweetwater has you covered on that front as well, offering its GigBlade Ukulele bag for $49.

$199 Gruv Gear GigBlade Acoustic Gig Bag: $199 , $129

Got an acoustic that needs protecting? Look no further. With the GigBlade, faux fur, 600D polyester panels and a 1680D nylon waterproof cover provide protection against the weather and accidental whacks, while the side-carry design makes for a convenient carrying experience. There's ample accessory space, too, which is always a bonus.

$119 Gruv Gear GigBlade Ukulele Gig Bag: $119 , $49

Ukuleles are more fragile, so need a gig bag up to the task. Dense polyester walls and plush faux fur lining will keep your instrument safe and sound, and the waterproof hood will keep it sheltered from the elements during transport. Quite possibly the ultimate ukulele gig bag.

Gig bags are the perfect alternative to bulky hard cases that may be too cumbersome to take on the road, and Gruv Gear provides some of the best in the biz.

Not only can you rest soundly at night knowing your acoustic is sandwiched between faux fur with durable 600D polyester panel walls, you can also sleep easy with the knowledge that the accompanying waterproof 1680D nylon cover will ensure your instrument is untouched on the road.

The ukulele version is no different – again, a faux fur, 600D polyester interior is partnered with the 1680D nylon waterproof to provide uncompromising insulation against the elements, as well as robust protection from any unfortunate on-the-road bumps

The protection of the GigBlades is paired with some immensely convenient practical elements, too. For starters, the side-carry design – the only bag to utilize such a template – eliminates the awkwardness that some backpack-style gig bags have, and adopts a curved aesthetic that will make annoying door frame ducks a thing of the past.

Slinging the single-strap gig bag over your shoulder arguably makes for a more convenient carrying experience, and allows for a more generously sized compartment to safely pack all your accessories in.