“Your ultimate companion for musical adventures on the go”: Meet the Guild Traveler, a solid mahogany travel acoustic that costs under $250 – and can fit in a plane’s overhead compartment

By
published

The new small body acoustic looks like it’s making a serious play to be the best value travel guitar on the market

Guild Traveler
(Image credit: Guild)

The travel guitar market seems to be expanding as quickly as the guitars are shrinking, but Guild’s new offering – the name-it-as-you-see-it Traveler acoustic guitar – looks like it’s about to offer some serious competition.

It’s all-mahogany construction with a rosewood fingerboard and bridge (plus a gig bag) that comes in at just under $250 – which might well make it the best value travel guitar we’ve seen.

Image 1 of 2
Guild Traveler
(Image credit: Guild)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.