We’ve seen Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon deals list early – here's a sneak peek of the gear you should hold out for when the sale drops on 11 April

By Daryl Robertson
( Total Guitar )
published

Guitar Center is slashing the price of guitar gear from the likes of Fender, Martin, MXR, Yamaha and many more – these are the 12 deals we have our eye on

(Image credit: Martin)

When it comes to six-string-related sales, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up there with the best – outside of the Black Friday guitar deals, of course. This epic sales event is an annual occurrence for the music retail giant, and frankly, we get excited every year to see what will be on offer – and luckily, we know what's coming this year! 

The folks over at the Guitar Center have reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that the Guitar-A-Thon will be kicking off on 11 April, and have allowed us to share a sneak peek of the offers that will be available. We're happy to report that this year's offering will not disappoint as there are hundreds slashed off big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Taylor, MXR and Yamaha. 

