We’ve seen Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon deals list early – here's a sneak peek of the gear you should hold out for when the sale drops on 11 April

When it comes to six-string-related sales, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up there with the best – outside of the Black Friday guitar deals, of course. This epic sales event is an annual occurrence for the music retail giant, and frankly, we get excited every year to see what will be on offer – and luckily, we know what's coming this year!

The folks over at the Guitar Center have reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that the Guitar-A-Thon will be kicking off on 11 April, and have allowed us to share a sneak peek of the offers that will be available. We're happy to report that this year's offering will not disappoint as there are hundreds slashed off big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Taylor, MXR and Yamaha.

We’ve trawled Guitar Center’s deals sheet, and this is our pick of the offers to look out for when they land in a few days. We've included links to the product pages, too. You won't see the discounts just yet, but if you bookmark the page, you'll be ready to pounce on the discounted model as soon as it drops.

Among our favorites is the stunning Martin GPC Special Koa, which is a steal at $100 off. Now, this guitar doesn't just look the part, thanks to its unique Koa construction; it sounds pretty damn good as well. Equipped with Fishman's MX pickup, this is the ultimate gigging acoustic that is sure to turn a few heads at your next show.

Metal fans will want to check out the evil Schecter C-1 Platinum in gorgeous Satin Purple Burst. Loaded with EMG 81/85 active humbuckers, this guitar is built to riff, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better metal guitar for under $499.

Lastly, if you're looking to stock up on strings, you'll want to pay attention to this epic deal on a D'Addario EXL110-12P 12-pack, which is down from $69.99 to only $39.99. That's only $3.33 a pack!

Elsewhere on the site, you'll find 10% off Fender, Squier, and Jackson guitars, including signature models from Eddie Van Halen, Tom DeLonge and more.

Do you also play the keys as well as the guitar? Well, you'll be happy to know that Guitar Center is currently offering up to 25% off keyboards and pianos from the likes of Yamaha, Nord and Roland untill 10 April.

Musicians rarely need another excuse to buy a new piece of gear, but when there are savings this big on everything from electric guitars and pedals to accessories and more, it's a no-brainer.

Whether you're levelling up your rig ready for your next gig, there's a recording session on the horizon, or you've simply earned a treat, there's so much discounted gear up for grabs that you're sure to find something that fits the bill.