Guitar Center and D’Addario partner for COVID-safe Earth Day recycling and re-stringing events

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Guitar Center is offering two different D’Addario guitar string promotions for musicians who bring their guitars for setup service, encouraging recycling and responsible green practices.

For one day only at Guitar Center locations nationwide, musicians will be eligible for one of two promotions: the Nationwide Earth Day offer, which boasts a free set of D’Addario strings with the purchase of any guitar setup service that includes a restring and the recycling of the old strings; and a limited five-store acoustic offer of a free acoustic restring with an upgrade to D’Addario XS strings with the recycling of old strings.

The latter promotion is limited to the first 25 acoustic guitar customers per store and is valid only at Hollywood, Nashville, NYC Union Square, Las Vegas and Central Houston Guitar Center locations.

(Image credit: Guitar Center/D'Addario)

The event is part of D’Addario’s Playback String Recycling Program, as well as Guitar Center’s year-round string recycling initiative, which has seen approximately six-million strings recycled to date, making the retailer one of the largest string recycling destinations in the country. The efforts are accomplished with the help of global recycling leader TerraCycle.

“It is the responsible choice to recycle, and we encourage all musicians to recycle their used strings whenever and wherever possible, not just on Earth Day,” said Stacey Spencer, Guitar Center Director – Repairs & Rentals.

“We thank all those who regularly turn to their local Guitar Center for recycling their used strings. We are looking forward to serving guitarists with customized setup services with a goal to recycle eight million strings in 2021.”

For more information, head to Guitar Center.