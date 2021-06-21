Guitar Center takes on Amazon with $320 off the D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton, today only!

Prime Day is fast becoming a great time to pick up a truly fantastic deal on music-related gear - especially with music retailers such as Guitar Center taking on Amazon with unbeatable prices. Today Guitar Center is "cranking up the daily pick" with further discounts on their usual deal of the day, by offering a mammoth £320 off the D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton for today only!

The D'Angelico Premier Brighton is the ultimate hard rock axe - combining a double-cutaway alder body, a set maple neck, rosewood fingerboard, and a righteous set of Seymour Duncan pickups. This is a far cry from the traditional archtops the company was known for in the past - this is a modern guitar for the modern player!

D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton: $799.99 , now $479.99

Guitar Center offers even bigger savings on the D'Angelico Premier Brighton in the stunning Ocean Turquoise finish for a very limited time. This Seymour Duncan loaded double-cut guitar just straight up rocks, and with a mammoth saving of $320, you better grab one before the deal ends! View Deal

This unique solid-body guitar features deep cutaways for unprecedented access to the high frets and a smooth satin neck, meaning you can glide up and down the fretboard with ease without having to worry about the guitar hindering your performance. In addition, the Seymour Duncan designed pickups offer plenty of mid-range bark, so whether you're looking for bluesy overdrive or full-on hard rock distortion, this guitar is certainly up for the task.