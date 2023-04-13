Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon has landed, promising up to 20% off the hottest guitar gear

Whether you’ve been holding onto some cash since Christmas or saving up for a new purchase, the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon is here to tempt you to part ways with your cash, with up to 20% off some great guitar gear (opens in new tab). There’s a tasty selection of electric guitars , acoustic guitars , and bass guitars available as well as some excellent guitar pedals and accessories. The Guitar-A-Thon is available from now up until May 3rd, so you’ve only got a limited time to get yourself some serious savings.

(opens in new tab) Guitar Center spring sale: Up to 20% off (opens in new tab)

Guitar Center’s annual Guitar-A-Thon is finally here, seeing massive savings on electric guitars, bass guitars, guitar pedals, and guitar accessories. The sale is on until May 3rd, so you better act fast if you want to get yourself a great deal on some of the best guitar gear around.

We’ve had a look through Guitar Center’s spring sale offerings already and come across some eye-catching deals on guitar gear. This limited edition Fender Player Series Stratocaster turned our heads and not just because of that neon green finish either, it’s also got a huge 20% discount taking it down to just $719.99 (opens in new tab).

If you’re more of an LP-kind of player then fear not, because this excellent Epiphone Les Paul Custom in Limited Edition Silverburst has got a healthy $100 discount (opens in new tab). Based on a ‘54 LP, it’s been built to the original Kalamazoo style, packing two powerful ProBucker pickups with a mahogany body and neck combo, this one’s a proper rock and metal guitar .

If heavy is your thing, then you’ll love the look and sound of this Schecter CR-6 with a massive $170 discount (opens in new tab), sporting a stunning-looking Poplar Burl top with a fast-playing, ultra-thin ‘C’ neck profile . It is a Guitar-A-Thon, so as you can imagine the main focus here is guitars, but there’s also a selection of MXR pedals with a nice 10% discount (opens in new tab), as well as some REVV amplifiers (opens in new tab) with tempting discounts too.

Shop the full Guitar-A-Thon here