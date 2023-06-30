Guitar World deals of the week: 7 killer 4th of July discounts on gear from Boss, Epiphone, Fender and more

Here at Guitar World we’ve been helping players research the best gear for them, and find the very best deals, for many years now. We fully subscribe to the belief that the only thing better than new gear is when that gear comes with a hearty discount.

If you're anything like us your inbox is probably awash with emails about sales and discounts - particularly around major holidays like the 4th of July - and it can be hard to separate the genuinely good deals from the too good to be true ones. That’s where we come in. We’ve used our experience and eye for a bargain to uncover seven unmissable offers that are worth your time in the 4th of July sales this week.

For starters, there’s a significant saving to be made on the latest version of Line 6's legendary DL4 delay pedal over in Guitar Center's 4th of July sale, plus a welcome $210 off a limited edition Player Strat in cool British Racing Green.

If you're after something more metal orientated, you'll find a decent saving on the Schecter C-1 complete with EMG pickups at Musician's Friend. Keep scrolling for even more hand-picked deal highlights.

This year's Prime Day guitar deals are also on the horizon, so keep it locked to Guitar World as we'll be bringing you the latest offers from Amazon and beyond as they land.

We’ll be bringing you fantastic deals every week with the best savings on guitars, amps, effects, accessories and more, so if you don’t see anything you like here - or you’re waiting for payday - then check back in next week.

Line 6 DL4 MkII: Was $329 , now $249

The second coming of one of the most iconic delay pedals of all time, the Line 6 DL4 MkII is a delay, reverb, and even a looper pedal in one sleek unit. Packed with delightful delay sounds and spacious reverbs, the fidelity of this pedal really needs to be heard to be believed. Landing a full five out of five in our review , it’s now got a burly $80 off in the Guitar Center July 4th sale, saving you 24% on the RRP.

Boss RE-202 Space Echo: Was $419.99 , now $369.99

The Space Echo is delay pedal royalty and the new Boss RE-202 faithfully recreates the iconic sound of the original Roland unit. The new RE-202 also features some modern tweaks, with twice the delay time as the original along with a fourth virtual tape head. Available now with $50 off at Guitar Center.

Fender Player Strat Limited: $1,049.99 , $839.99

Having only been recently released, it’s quite surprising to see this Fender Player Strat HSS Limited Edition so heavily discounted. It’s currently got a massive $210 discount in the July 4th sale over at Guitar Center. It comes loaded with Seymour Duncan pickups, an updated 2-point tremolo, and that absolutely stunning British Racing Green finish, and at this price, we can’t see these being around for much longer.

Schecter C-1: Was $749 , now $679

If you’re looking for a proper rock and metal machine, the Schecter C-1 comes loaded with active EMG 81/85 pickups and a super sleek look. This Platinum edition features stunning-looking fingerboard inlays, binding on the body, and satin chrome hardware for a properly premium look. Versatile enough to handle high gain as well as it does a pristine clean sound, it’s currently reduced by a healthy $70 in the Musician’s Friend Fourth of July sale.

Epiphone Les Paul Trad Pro IV: Was $549 , now $449

Looking for an adaptable LP on a budget? Well, the Epiphone Les Paul Trad Pro IV is the model for you. Featuring a handy treble bleed circuit, as well as push/pull volume controls for coil splitting, this LP is as versatile as they come. Save $100 at Guitar Center.

Epiphone Dove Studio: Was $459.99 , now $389.99

This stunning Epiphone Dove Studio in the limited-edition Alpine White finish is designed to turn heads and pull on the heartstrings with its drop-dead gorgeous looks and warm tone. Featuring a solid spruce top and Fishman Sonitone pickup system this is a bargain at only $389.99.

Vox AC10C1 Tan: Was $649.99 , $549.99

For those seeking a retro-inspired tube amp that sounds as good as it looks, the limited-edition Vox AC10C1 combo is for you. This pint-sized amplifier is 10 watts of pure Vox magic and is ideal for home practice, band rehearsals and even small gigs – and better yet, you can save a whopping $100 off the price at Guitar Center.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: