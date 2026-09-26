“It’s kinda like when Santa leaves the workshop and the elves get to play”: Weezer’s Brian Bell reveals his Mason Marangella-built pedalboard
A self-confessed gear freak, Bell has got his dream 'board well stocked. Take a deep breath, folks... there's a lot going on here
“For Weezer’s upcoming tour – The Gathering – I’ve got my arsenal pretty dialed in. It’s kinda like when Santa leaves the workshop and the elves get to play! [Laughs]
“It’s insane the sounds we can make by tweaking knobs. It’s fascinating because there are people who can hone in on different elements of music and love gear. And I do love gear to the extent that I’ve got a new pedalboard made by a guy named Mason Marangella, who’s the [owner and CEO of] Vertex Effects. I basically spent a week up in Oakland to construct it. He did the work; I told him what I wanted, and my pedalboard has some swirl. [Laughs]
“It has distortion, it has fuzz, it has boost, it has analog delay, reverb and a talk box. I have to use the talk box for Beverly Hills. It’s all just so beautifully laid out.
“The signal path starts with a Radial SGI RX receiver. Then there’s my Boss TU-3W Waza Craft Chromatic Tuner, a Fulltone Supa-Wah and The GigRig Quartermaster QMX-6 true bypass loop selector in the Number 1 input. Then there’s Loop 1 – a Nu-X Optima Air acoustic simulator; Loop 2 – a DryBell Vibe Machine v3; Loop 3 – an Electro-Harmonix Big Muff fuzz; and Loop 4 – a ProCo Rat 2 [fuzz/distortion].
“After that, there’s The GigRig Quartermaster QMX-6 true bypass loop selector Number 1 output and TheGigRig Quartermaster QMX6 true bypass loop selector in the Number 2 input.”
“After that, we’ve got Loop 5 – a J. Rockett “The Jeff” Mod Archer [overdrive/boost]; Loop 6 – a Boss DM-2 analog delay; Loop 7 – an Electro-Harmonix Holy Grail Reverb; and Loop Eight – an MXR Talk Box. Then there’s another TheGigRig Quartermaster QMX6 true bypass loop selector in the Number 2 output and a Lehle Little Dual II Amp Switcher.
“As for amps, I’ve got SGI TX Stereo to Amplifiers (A) Clean - Vox or (B) Dirty - Mesa Boogie MKI. It’s all powered by a Cioks DC7 and Cioks 8 Power Supplies.”
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Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and MusicRadar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.
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