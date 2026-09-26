“It’s kinda like when Santa leaves the workshop and the elves get to play”: Weezer’s Brian Bell reveals his Mason Marangella-built pedalboard

“For Weezer’s upcoming tour – The Gathering – I’ve got my arsenal pretty dialed in. It’s kinda like when Santa leaves the workshop and the elves get to play! [Laughs]

“It’s insane the sounds we can make by tweaking knobs. It’s fascinating because there are people who can hone in on different elements of music and love gear. And I do love gear to the extent that I’ve got a new pedalboard made by a guy named Mason Marangella, who’s the [owner and CEO of] Vertex Effects. I basically spent a week up in Oakland to construct it. He did the work; I told him what I wanted, and my pedalboard has some swirl. [Laughs]

“It has distortion, it has fuzz, it has boost, it has analog delay, reverb and a talk box. I have to use the talk box for Beverly Hills. It’s all just so beautifully laid out.

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“The signal path starts with a Radial SGI RX receiver. Then there’s my Boss TU-3W Waza Craft Chromatic Tuner, a Fulltone Supa-Wah and The GigRig Quartermaster QMX-6 true bypass loop selector in the Number 1 input. Then there’s Loop 1 – a Nu-X Optima Air acoustic simulator; Loop 2 – a DryBell Vibe Machine v3; Loop 3 – an Electro-Harmonix Big Muff fuzz; and Loop 4 – a ProCo Rat 2 [fuzz/distortion].

“After that, there’s The GigRig Quartermaster QMX-6 true bypass loop selector Number 1 output and TheGigRig Quartermaster QMX6 true bypass loop selector in the Number 2 input.”

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brian Bell)

“After that, we’ve got Loop 5 – a J. Rockett “The Jeff” Mod Archer [overdrive/boost]; Loop 6 – a Boss DM-2 analog delay; Loop 7 – an Electro-Harmonix Holy Grail Reverb; and Loop Eight – an MXR Talk Box. Then there’s another TheGigRig Quartermaster QMX6 true bypass loop selector in the Number 2 output and a Lehle Little Dual II Amp Switcher.

“As for amps, I’ve got SGI TX Stereo to Amplifiers (A) Clean - Vox or (B) Dirty - Mesa Boogie MKI. It’s all powered by a Cioks DC7 and Cioks 8 Power Supplies.”

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