Guitar World deals of the week: all the best early Prime Day deals plus big money off Line 6, Squier, and more

Hot off the heels of an epic Fourth of July weekend, we've got yet more super savings for you ahead of Amazon's huge Prime Day event next week. We'll be covering the event via our Prime Day guitar deals page, which will be regularly updated over the weekend and into the Prime Day event itself. Prime Day itself is scheduled for the 17th and 17th of July, so make sure to keep checking back for more deals.

Early deals have started landing at Amazon, and we've seen savings as big as 50% off already. There's a mix of gear available, with accessories like strings and guitar hangers seeing some hefty discounts. We've also spotted some great deals on guitar pedals from Jim Dunlop, MXR, and Way Huge, as well as a huge selection of tab books with big reductions.

If you're after a new guitar, then you'll want to head over to the Fender website. They've currently got two sales running, with a huge 20% discount on a selection of Squier Affinity guitars. It includes humbucker-equipped Strats, a Tele Deluxe, and the Squier Starcaster, making it a great place for a bargain guitar at an even lower price.

You can also get 10% off the American Ultra Series, which takes a lot of these premium instruments below the $2,000 mark. With Strats, Teles, a Jazzmaster, and some bass guitars available in the sale, these professional-level guitars are some of the very best Fender offers, now with some tempting discounts.

That's it for headline sales this week. There's not too much to pick from at the moment, but we're expecting things to heat up over the weekend as major retailers look to launch their own sales to match Prime Day. As usual, we've handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below from Amazon and beyond. We'll be keeping our ear to the ground throughout Prime Day, so make sure you stay tuned for more great deals from the Guitar World team.

Editor's picks

Mooer GE200: Was $299, now $219

One of our favorite budget multi-effects pedals, the Mooer GE200 has got an excellent $80 discount ahead of Prime Day on Amazon. Packing a boatload of sounds that are super easy to dial in, it's also got support for third-party IRs, making it an absolute bargain at this price.

Line 6 DL4 MKII: Was $299.99, now $199.99

An update to one of the best digital delay pedals ever made, this all-black limited edition version of the Line 6 DL4 MKII is an absolute steal at just $199.99. Reduced by $100 from its original price over at Reverb, it's packing a huge selection of delay and reverb tones alongside a dedicated looper, making it a super versatile addition to your pedalboard.

D'Addario XL Strings: Was $17.99, now $12.99

While purchasing fresh sets of strings might not be the most exciting thing, it's something all us guitarists need to do on a regular basis, so stocking up isn't a bad idea. With this D'Addario XL three-pack reduced from $17.99 to just $12.99, that works out at a mere $4.33 each.

PreSonus Eris Studio 4: Was $199.99, now $113.65

If you're looking to up your recording game, a good set of studio monitors is a must-have. Reduced by a huge $86.34, the PreSonus Eris Studio 4's are perfect for home studio work. At just $113.65 each, you can grab yourself a pair for well below the $300 mark, which is excellent value for a pair of quality studio monitors.

Squier Starcaster: Was $299.99, now $239.99

One of our favorite Squier guitars, the Squier Starcaster is a stunning-looking semi-hollow guitar that delivers souped-up tones courtesy of the dual humbuckers. Over at the official Fender shop it's got a nice $60 discount, giving an already great-value guitar an even better price point.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

