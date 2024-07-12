Guitar World deals of the week: all the best early Prime Day deals plus big money off Line 6, Squier, and more

Hot off the heels of an epic Fourth of July weekend, we've got yet more super savings for you ahead of Amazon's huge Prime Day event next week. We'll be covering the event via our Prime Day guitar deals page, which will be regularly updated over the weekend and into the Prime Day event itself. Prime Day itself is scheduled for the 17th and 17th of July, so make sure to keep checking back for more deals.
Early deals have started landing at Amazon, and we've seen savings as big as 50% off already. There's a mix of gear available, with accessories like strings and guitar hangers seeing some hefty discounts. We've also spotted some great deals on guitar pedals from Jim Dunlop, MXR, and Way Huge, as well as a huge selection of tab books with big reductions.
Editor's picks
Mooer GE200: Was $299, now $219
One of our favorite budget multi-effects pedals, the Mooer GE200 has got an excellent $80 discount ahead of Prime Day on Amazon. Packing a boatload of sounds that are super easy to dial in, it's also got support for third-party IRs, making it an absolute bargain at this price.
Line 6 DL4 MKII: Was $299.99, now $199.99
An update to one of the best digital delay pedals ever made, this all-black limited edition version of the Line 6 DL4 MKII is an absolute steal at just $199.99. Reduced by $100 from its original price over at Reverb, it's packing a huge selection of delay and reverb tones alongside a dedicated looper, making it a super versatile addition to your pedalboard.
D'Addario XL Strings: Was $17.99, now $12.99
While purchasing fresh sets of strings might not be the most exciting thing, it's something all us guitarists need to do on a regular basis, so stocking up isn't a bad idea. With this D'Addario XL three-pack reduced from $17.99 to just $12.99, that works out at a mere $4.33 each.
PreSonus Eris Studio 4: Was $199.99, now $113.65
If you're looking to up your recording game, a good set of studio monitors is a must-have. Reduced by a huge $86.34, the PreSonus Eris Studio 4's are perfect for home studio work. At just $113.65 each, you can grab yourself a pair for well below the $300 mark, which is excellent value for a pair of quality studio monitors.
Squier Starcaster: Was $299.99, now $239.99
One of our favorite Squier guitars, the Squier Starcaster is a stunning-looking semi-hollow guitar that delivers souped-up tones courtesy of the dual humbuckers. Over at the official Fender shop it's got a nice $60 discount, giving an already great-value guitar an even better price point.